READING — The Philipsburg-Osceola volleyball team finished second at the Wilson Tournament on Saturday at Wilson High School.
The Lady Mounties went 7-1 in their pool, defeating Hempfield, Garden Spot, Bethlehem Catholic and earning a split with Liberty.
P-O then topped State College in a one-game quarterfinal, before taking down the hosts in the semis.
The Lady Mounties fell in the championship game to Unionville, which is the third-ranked team in Class AAAA.
Kalista Butler led P-O with 96 assists, 40 service points and eight aces. Reese Hazelton had 55 kills and 37 digs.
Janey Johnson added 48 digs, while London Cutler had 33. Starcia Bainey led the team in blocks with nine.
Jayden Perks netted 14 kills.
Philipsburg-Osceola (10-2) returns to action on Tuesday, hosting Hollidaysburg.