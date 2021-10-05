PHILIPSBURG — The Philipsburg-Osceola volleyball team swept Tyrone on Tuesday 25-20, 25-22 and 25-23.
The Lady Mounties were led by nine service points, including four aces, from Josie Tekely.
Reese Hazelton had 16 kills, while Kalista Butler netted 27 assists. Janey Johnson added 12 digs, while London Cutler had 10. Abby Lumadue tallied four blocks.
The Lady Mounties improved to 9-0 overall and 8-0 in the Mountain League. Philipsburg-Osceola travels to Hollidaysburg on Thursday.
The Lady Mounties won the junior varsity match 25-22, 23-25 and 15-12.