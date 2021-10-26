The Philipsburg-Osceola volleyball team swept visiting Clearfield on Tuesday night during senior night festivities.
The Lady Mounties won by scores of 25-11, 25-8 and 25-20.
Nine P-O players were playing their final regular season match — Kalista Butler, Isabella Curtorillo, Olivia Curtorillo, London Cutler, Paige Jarrett, Janey Johnson, Abby Lumadue, Jayden Perks and Josie Tekely.
“This is the largest group of seniors we’ve ever had,” said Lady Mounties head coach Dave Eckberg. “That is a testament to how much these girls love the game and care about each other.
“I’m so proud of everything they have accomplished.”
Philipsburg-Osceola went up 10-3 on the Lady Bison’s after a big service run from Butler.
The Lady Mountie setter had 12 service points on the night.
Clearfield got a sideout on a Sam Campolong kill, but P-O got the ball right back. Reese Hazelton served up four points, including two aces to widen the lead to 15-4.
After trading sideouts back and forth, the Lady Mounties were able to put the match away with two points from Perks and a kill from Lumadue to take the 25-11 victory.
“We came out very intimidated and flat against a good team,” said Lady Bison head coach Sandy Bailor. “We had too many services along with not being able to bass the ball consistently.
“Philipsburg-Osceola is a very quick team. They have a lot of girls that can hit the ball well.”
The Lady Mounties jumped out to a 5-0 lead to start the second game, as Cutler had two aces in the run.
The Lady Bison got a sideout on a service error, but returned the ball right back when their first serve went into the net.
Tekely served up three points with a big kill from Lumadue to make it 9-1.
The Lady Mounties led 18-7 at one point, before Cutler added three more points, helped along by a Butler dump ball to make it 21-7.
Clearfield got a sideout on another service error, but a kill from Perks gave the Lady Mounties the ball back.
Perks served up the final three points, punctuated by a Hazelton kill.
The third set was a testimonial to the Lady Mountie seniors, as Eckberg tried to take each girl off the court one at a time to get an ovation.
Janey Johnson had a 10-point run to make it 17-4 in favor of P-O before coming off.
Butler was the lone starter to stay in the entire way, as Clearfield got a big service run from Ruby Singleton to cut the P-O lead from 18-7 to 18-14.
Philipsburg-Osceola went on to win 25-20 to take the sweep.
Butler finished the game with 28 assists, 12 service points and four digs. Hazelton added 11 kills and eight service points, while Janey Johnson 13 service points and nine digs.
Cutler tallied seven service points and three kills. Perks netted six kills and five service points, while Paige Jarrett tallied five kills.
Tekely finished with five service points, while Lumadue had three kills.
Clearfield was led by Singleton, who had five service points and five kills. Lauren Ressler added five service points, while Campolong and Kayla Reed each had two kills.
“One positive for the girls was that they were able to get their hands on some of Reese’s hits,” Bailor said. “These girls know tonight they definitely didn’t play how they have played all season.
“We will get in the gym tomorrow and get things figured out and be ready for Thursday’s playoff game. Coach (Kelly) Kaskan and I know what this team is capable of and we are excited for Thursday.”
Clearfield fell to 5-15 overall. The Lady Bison travel to St. Marys on Thursday for the District 9 Class AAA semifinals.
Philipsburg-Osceola improved to 15-0 overall. The Lady Mounties await playoff seeding for the District 6 Class AA playoffs.
In the junior varsity match, P-O swept Clearfield.