HOLLIDAYSBURG — The Philipsburg-Osceola cross country team split with host Hollidaysburg on Tuesday afternoon.
The Lady Mounties defeated the Lady Tigers 28-31, while the Mounties fell 22-39.
For the girls, P-O’s Jaylee Cook was second in a time of 23:23. Teammate Kylie Timko was fifth in 25:52.
The Lady Mounties took the next five spots in the top 10 as well with Manna Potter (26:06), Evie Raker (26:17), Audrey Smith (26:21), Marlee Butterworth (26:50) and Sarah Bock (26:58).
On the boys, Chad Muckey was second in 17:52, while Scott Frantz finished fourth in a time of 19:05.
Philipsburg-Osceola travels to Central on Thursday.
Girls
Philipsburg-Osceola 28,
Hollidaysburg 31
Top 10
1. Alli Burk, H, 22:57. 2. Jaylee Cook, PO, 23:23. 3. Maddie Shanafelt, H, 23:52. 4. Lily Clayton, H, 29:07. 5. Kylie Timko, PO, 25:52. 6. Manna Potter, PO, 26:06. 7. Evie Raker, PO, 26:17. 8. Audrey Smith, PO, 26:21. 9. Marlee Butterworth, PO, 26:50. 10. Sarah Bock, PO, 26:58.
Other Philipsburg-Osceola
runners
12. Reilly Vroman, 29:53. 13. Baylie Vroman, 30:53. 14. Ciara Young, 31:05. 15. Heather Wayland, 31:39. 16. Kate Yoder, 34:52. 17. Kelis Wellings, 35:48. 18. Evelyn Shaw, 36:31. 19. Ruby Pinto, 38:43. 20. Kate Meyers, 38:52.
Boys
Hollidaysburg 22,
Philipsburg-Osceola 39
1. Ben Love, H, 16:56. 2. Chad Muckey, PO, 17:52. 3. Chris Love, H, 18:54. 4. Scott Frantz, PO, 19:05. 5. Max Pohar, H, 19:46. 6. Xavier Sibold, H, 20:15. 7. Dom Watt, H, 20:28. 8. Abe Manfred, H, 20:52. 9. Andrew Shanfelt, H, 21:54. 10. Mitchell Hemminger, H, 22:29.
Other Philipsburg-Osceola
runners
12. Braeden Fenton, 23:16. 14. Shane Parish, 24:09. 15. Tyke Phillips, 24:11. 16. Grant Lutz, 29:49. 22. Ben Meyers, 26:52. 23. Carson Carlheim, 27:04.