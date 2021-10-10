PHILIPSBURG — Schenley Farrell had a hat trick as the Philipsburg-Osceola girls soccer team shut out visiting Moshannon Valley 4-0 on Saturday afternoon.
Farrell scored the first goal of the game off a pass from Madison Vaughn just over seven minutes in the game.
Farrell then scored again before halftime to make it 2-0.
Khendyl Sharrer increased the lead to 3-0 with a goal at 63:25.
Farrell closed it out with her third goal of the day with 12 seconds left in the game to set the final.
Lady Mountie goalkeeper Kinley Bender made three saves.
“Our defensive effort today was stellar,” said P-O head coach Joe Matson. “Savannah Miller, Olivia Hutton, Madison Barger and Ellie Slogosky were paramount to our success today. They were amazing.”
Philipsburg-Osceola improved to 4-7 overall. The Lady Mounties host Huntingdon on Tuesday at 6 p.m.
Philipsburg-Osceola 4,
Moshannon Valley 0
Scoring Summary
First Half
1. Schenley Farrell, PO, (Madison Vaughn), 7:13.
2. Farrell, PO, (unassisted), 37:01.
Second Half
3. Khendyl Sharrer, PO, (unassisted), 63:25.
4. Farrell, PO, (unassisted), 79:48.
Shots: Philipsburg-Osceola 14, Moshannon Valley 3.
Saves: Philipsburg-Osceola (Kinley Bender) 3, Moshannon Valley (Kate Fox) 10.
Corners: Philipsburg-Osceola 5, Tyrone 3.