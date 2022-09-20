PHILIPSBURG — Penns Valley’s Ethan Narber scored just 7:34 into Tuesday’s contest at Mountaineer Stadium and the Rams made the lone goal stand up in a 1-0 shutout of Philipsburg-Osceola.
The Rams controlled much of the game in the midfield and were able to enjoy several runs into the attacking end, pressuring the Mountie defenders into 15 corner kicks, but Penns Valley was unable to convert any of those into goals.
“They bossed us in the midfield,” P-O head coach Shawn Inlow said. “So far nobody in the Mountain League had bossed us in the midfield, but they did. We lost a lot of balls right in the midfield, and that was the whole game.
“Our back line was lying back and when our forwards would move up, they’d leave the midfield open and (Penns Valley) was able to just come at us and come at us and come at us.”
Narber took advantage of that space early in the game, registering Penns Valley’s first shot on goal with a blast from about the 15 that he tucked inside the far post and just past diving P-O keeper Hunter Bell. Narber had another open look moments later, but sent a hard shot a few feet wide of the near post.
Cedar Kimler and Chase Fleshman also had good looks at the net, but Bell was able to come up with the stops to keep it a 1-goal game.
The Mounties addressed their spacing issues at halftime and the Rams found the sledding a little tougher over the final 40 minutes. In fact, Penns Valley did not record a second-half shot on goal until the 70th minute when Heath Senator booted one toward the net that Bell handled.
“We competed better for the midfield in the second half, but we still couldn’t hold the ball,” Inlow said. “Our wings couldn’t hold the ball. Our forwards couldn’t. We weren’t establishing control in the attacking third.”
P-O did eventually get a couple solid scoring chances as the second half wore on.
Zach McGonigal gained control of the ball deep on the right wing and carried it toward the goal near the end line before trying to get a shot off that was snuffed out by the Rams keeper.
“He burned in at the near post and was right where he needed to be, had the goalie right where he needed him to be and Zach just couldn’t get the ball past the goalie,” Inlow said.
Moments later, Danny Gray sent a long cross to the far post for Jake Alexander, who fired a shot that was stopped on a good save.
“Danny had a beautiful, deep, back-post cross and Jake just couldn’t make use of it,” Inlow said.
P-O finished the game with just five shots on goal.
“The way (Carson Long) is drawing attention, our other forwards and our midfielders should have space,” Inlow said. “But (Penns Valley) didn’t give us space. They were physical on the ball, they were taking the ball out of the air on the first touch. They’re a good team. Credit to them.”
Despite the loss, Inlow is happy with how the team is coming along, especially the defense, which stood up to 15 corner kicks and not only didn’t allow a goal off any of them, but hardly gave up any shots on the set pieces.
“We had given up a back-post, corner kick goal in three, successive games and I was on these guys like stink on a skunk about that,” Inlow said. “We’ve really solidified things since the beginning of the year. Our defense was on track to give up 58 goals this year and that’s not characteristic of us. But we figured it out. That was a respectable game.”
Bell made six saves in his second appearance in goal.
“We lost both of our keepers in the preseason and our only keeper was a freshman and he gave it his all but he wasn’t ready,” Inlow said. “So Bell stepped up. He caught a couple of really nice balls in traffic today.”
P-O slipped to 1-3-2 overall and 1-2-2 in the Mountain League.
The Mounties host Bellefonte on Thursday.
Penns Valley 1,
Philipsburg-Osceola 0
Scoring Summary
First Half
1. Ethan Narber, PV, (unassisted), 7:34.
Shots: Penns Valley 8, Philipsburg-Osceola 5.
Saves: Penns Valley 5, Philipsburg-Osceola (Hunter Bell) 6.
Corner kicks: Penns Valley 15, Philipsburg-Osceola 2.