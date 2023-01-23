KENWOOD — The Philipsburg-Osceola boys basketball team upended Penns Manor 72-23 on Monday evening.
Jake DeSimone had 26 points for the Mounties, while Nick Johnson added 20.
Oliver Harpster tallied 14 points.
P-O improved to 8-7 overall. The Mounties host Tyrone this evening.
Philipsburg-Osceola—72
Harpster 5 2-4 14, DeSimone 9 8-11 25, Johnson 7 6-9 20, Mason 4 0-0 8, Peterson 0 0-0 0, Meyers 0 0-0 0, Hahn 0 0-0 0, Lamb 1 0-0 2. Totals: 26 16-24 72.
Penns Manor—23
Polenik 4 0-0 9, Kuzimchak 1 1-2 3, Lieb 0 0-0 0, Vojtek 1 0-0 3, Filipovich 4 0-0 8, Gillen 4 0-0 8. Totals: 10 1-2 23.
Three-pointers: Harpster 2.
Score by Quarters
P-O 12 11 18 31—72
Penns Manor 11 4 4 4—23