After trailing for nearly the entirety of Monday’s game with visiting Huntingdon, the Philipsburg-Osceola boys basketball team rallied in the fourth quarter to come away with a 57-54 win over the Bearcats.
Oliver Harpster and Jake DeSimone led the way for the Mounties with 22 and 19 points, respectively. Nick Johnson added 10 points to go with 10 rebounds.
Huntingdon jumped out to an early 12-7 lead as it hit on five of its first six shots from the floor. The one miss was collected as an offensive rebound and put back in the hoop.
The Bearcats kept the 5-point lead throughout much of the first half, leading 18-13 after one and 34-29 at the break.
Huntingdon’s biggest lead in the half was six points, while the Mounties cut the deficit to three on several occasions.
The Bearcats were 8-of-12 from the field in the first quarter and connected on 15 of their 30 attempts in the first half, good for 50 percent shooting.
P-O was just 5-of-15 in the first quarter and 11-of-26 at the break.
The Mounties continued to struggle from the floor in the third quarter, hitting on just three of their 15 attempts, but they were perfect from the free throw line in the stanza, going 5-for-5. DeSimone scored nine of P-O’s 12 third-quarter points.
Huntingdon’s hot-shooting first half also came to an end as it was only 4-of-13 from the floor in the third (and 3-of-10 in the fourth).
That opened the door for P-O to close its deficit and eventually take a 1-point advantage, leading 37-36 after an 8-2 run to start the third and 39-38 after trading buckets with the Bearcats.
But Huntingdon closed the third on a 6-1 run to take a 44-41 lead to the fourth.
There, Harpster tied it with a 3-point play, but the Bearcats netted the next six points to take a 50-44 lead.
Alec Cooper had all six points. Cooper led the Bearcats with 19 points, 10 rebounds, six assists and three steals.
The teams traded baskets before P-O went on a 7-0 run. A Harpster 3-pointer cut the deficit to 52-51, while a Tristan Doyle hoop put the Mounties in front for good.
Harpster added a field goal to give P-O a 55-52 lead — its biggest of the game.
Josh Bryson hit two free throws to make it a 1-point game, but Harpster and DeSimone each hit 1-of-2 from the charity stripe to close it out.
Harpster had four assists in the game, while DeSimone collected five rebounds, three steals and two assists. Jeremy Whitehead ripped down 12 boards to help the Mounties tie the Bearcats 31-31 in that category.
Bryson netted 13 for Huntingdon. Jacob Rigby added seven points, six rebounds and two assists.
P-O improved to 5-2 overall and 2-2 in the Mountain League. Huntingdon slipped to 4-4 overall and 2-3 in league play.
The Mounties visit Penns Valley on Thursday.
Huntingdon—54
Sullivan 2 0-0 5, Cooper 9 1-4 19, Wiser 3 0-1 6, Rigby 3 1-1 7, Bryson 4 2-2 13, Moore 0 0-0 0, Foster 0 0-0 0, Hollibaugh 1 0-0 2, Henney 1 0-0 2. Totals: 23 4-8 54.
Philipsburg-0sceola—57
Harpster 8 3-4 22, Johnson 4 2-2 10, Doyle 1 2-2 4, DeSimone 6 5-6 19, Whitehead 2 0-1 4, Matson 0 0-0 0, C. Hahn 0 0-0 0, Snyder 0 0-0 0. Totals: 21 12-15 57.
Three-pointers: Sullivan, Bryson 3; Harpster 3, DeSimone 3.
Score by Quarters
Huntingdon 18 16 10 10—54
P-O 13 16 12 16—57