PHILIPSBURG — When Philipsburg-Osceola jumped out to a 12-0 lead on Monday against DuBois after two innings, it looked like it might be a quick day for the Mounties.
But the Beavers had other plans. DuBois cut the score to 12-8 before P-O righted the ship and took the 14-8 victory.
“As far as our approach at the plate those first two innings, that was the best we did all year,” said Mounties head coach Doug Sankey. “I know these are young kids and it’s easy to get out of your rhythm and try to do too much.
“We got up 12-0 there, and we had runners on first and second, and Jeremy (Whitehead) got himself out. He swung at two or three bad pitches. The next inning was the same thing. Parker (White) and Colby (Hahn) did the same thing.
“We just got out of sync and the guys realized that DuBois could hit.”
P-O jumped on DuBois starter Tyler Chamberlain early, as the first four batters reached base and scored.
Whitehead, Hahn and White all had RBI singles in the frame.
The Mounties batted around in the second inning, scoring a total of eight runs on 10 hits in the frame.
Chamberlain gave way to Tycen Roy on the mound midway through the frame.
Hahn had a two-run double, while Whitehead, David Meersand, Jamey Massung had RBI singles in the inning, while Ben Gustkey had two.
After Colby Hahn got out of the third with runners on first and second, giving the Mounties a chance to end the game via the Mercy Rule with three more runs.
But Roy needed just 10 pitches to get out of the third, giving the Beavers new life.
DuBois took advantage of a disastrous top of the fourth for P-O, which committed six errors.
The Beavers’ lone RBIs of the frame came off the bat of Chamberlain, who plated two runs on a single to make it 12-7.
“The first two innings, we didn’t give up anything, but DuBois barreled every ball,” Sankey said. “We got six outs, but everything was barreled. But they just kept at it and got back in the game.
“That third inning the wind was killing us, but we had too many errors and had too many mistakes.”
DuBois scored another run in the top of the fifth, as Alex Pasternak doubled and came home on an RBI ground out by Billy Gray to cut it to 12-8.
“This is our sixth game in eight days,” said Beavers head coach Dan Bowman. “So we’ve been battling it out. Today was one of those days where we had Tyler Chamberlain back. He’s been on a consistent schedule, but it wasn’t his day. That’s baseball.
“We took the opportunity when we went down big to get some other guys a chance to play. Some times a fresh look is what you need. I’m very, very proud of the boys for coming back and putting up eight runs against a very good Philipsburg team.”
Philipsburg-Osceola scored its final two runs in the bottom of inning, as Parker White hit a solo homer and Colby Hahn tripled and came home on a sacrifice fly by Nick Coudriet to make it 14-8.
“They’ve (P-O) been dominant this year, so for us to come back after a long stretch and stay competitive and just battle, that is all I care about,” Bowman said.
“We’ve put ourselves in a spot to do some bigger things. So for us to come back and stay competitive to a point and get some guys some extra looks, it’s a good day, even with the loss. I give credit to the boys for the fight they have.”
The Mounties brought on Denny Prestash to throw the final two innings. He allowed just one hit and sat DuBois down in order in the seventh to set the final.
“Denny threw great on Thursday at Hollidaysburg,” said Sankey. “We brought him in the first game and then he threw the second game until he ran out of pitches.
“His velocity is up from the beginning of the year. The curve ball has always been good, but he has been throwing great for us. It doesn’t seem to bother him coming in from the bullpen.”
Philipsburg-Osceola finished the regular season at 14-4. The Mounties will host a District 6 Class 3A playoff game on Thursday.
DuBois fell to 8-9 overall. The Beavers play at Williamsport in a doubleheader on Friday.
DuBois—8
Andrulonis 2b 2000, Frantz 2b 2110, Tyler c 4100, Dinkfelt ss 2000, Stewart ss 2110, Chamberlain p-dh-1b 4122, Roy p 0000, Clark rf 1000, Ell rf 3110, Pasternak 1b-3b 4220, Estrada lf 4100, Kaschalk 3b 0000, Gray 3b-p 2001, Mitchell cf 1010, Aughenbaugh cf 2000. Totals: 33-8-8-3.
Philipsburg-Osceola—14
Gustkey c 5242, DeSimone cf 4110, Whitehead dh 4222, Prestash lf-p 0000, White ss 5332, C. Hahn p 4133, Harpster pr-lf 0100, Meersand 3b 3121, Coudriet 2b 4122, Massung 3111, B. Hahn rf 4111. Totals: 36-14-18-14.
Score by Innings
DuBois 000 710 0— 8 8 3
P-O 480 020 x—14 18 6
Errors—Dinkfelt 2, Kaschalk. B. Hahn, Meersand 2, White, Prestash, DeSimone. LOB—DuBois 5, P-O . 2B—Pasternak. C. Hahn. 3B—C. Hahn. HR—White (solo, 5th). HBP—DeSimone (by Chamberlain), Whitehead (by Gray). SB—White, C. Hahn. CS—Aughenbaugh (by Gustkey). Balk—Chamberlain.
Pitching
DuBois: Chamberlain—1 1/3 IP, 9 H, 9 R, 8 ER, 0 BB, 0 SO. Roy—3 2/3 IP, 8 H, 5 R, 5 ER, 2 BB, 1 SO. Gray—1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 0 SO.
Philipsburg-Osceola: C. Hahn—5 IP, 7 H, 8 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 3 SO. Prestash—2 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 1 SO.
WP—C. Hahn (5-0). LP—Chamberlain.