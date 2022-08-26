PHILIPSBURG — After losing a 28-21 heartbreaker last year to West Branch last season, Philipsburg-Osceola was determined not to let that happen again.
The Mounties broke out to a big lead in the first half before allowing the Warriors back into it, before pulling away in the second half to take the 49-20 victory.
P-O senior quarterback Ben Gustkey was a big part of the action, throwing a first-half touchdown to Nick Johnson and scoring on a 70-yard keeper in the third quarter to put the game away.
Mountie senior running back Jakodi Jones, who was hurt in the West Branch game last season and missed most of the year, announced his presence quickly.
After a Tyler Biggans 11-yard run that gave the Warriors a 6-0 lead, they kicked off to a waiting Jones, who ran the kick back 62 yards for the score.
Gustkey hit Johnson five minutes later to put the Mounties up 14-6.
The score stayed that way until the second quarter, when just 10 seconds in, Sam McDonald took a handoff from Gustkey and took it 46 yards to the house for the score.
Carson Long booted his third PAT of the night to make 28-6.
After forcing West Branch to punt, the Mounties got down in the red zone again, this time it was Dayton Barger, who plowed into the end zone from 6 yards out.
Down 28-6 with two minutes to play, Biggans engineered a long drive, culiminating in a 5-yard keeper. He also took in the conversion run to cut the score to 28-14.
With the clock winding down, the Mountie offense headed out for another crack at the end zone.
But a waiting Biggans picked off a Gustkey pass and returned it 63 yards to pull the Warriors to within 28-20.
The Mounties had one final shot on offense before halftime, but Gustkey alertly threw a pass into the sidelines with no open receivers and just 6.2 to play.
Philipsburg-Osceola came back to start the second half, receiving the ball after deferring the opening toss.
That resulted in a quick 14-yard score by McDonald and another Long PAT to make it 35-20.
Gustkey’s 70-yard run extended the lead to 42-20, before the Mounties scored with eight minutes remaining in the game after a turnover.
Gustkey then punched in another 1-yard score after a Warrior turnover and the Mountie defense held the rest of the way, setting the final at 49-20.
It was an emotional win for the Mounties, who honored the late Shawn Martin before the game.
Martin, the P-O Quarterback Club president, was killed in a motorcycle accident earlier this month. His wife, Beth and sons Hunter and Matt were on hand to help establish a new award in his name.
The award — the Shawn Martin All-In Heart of a Champion award, will be awarded to an exceptional Mountie player at the end of the season.
The first award was given to Martin’s son, Matt, who was a captain on the 2021 team.
P-O (1-0) hosts Huntingdon on Friday.
West Branch (0-1) travels to Everett on Friday.