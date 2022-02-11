PHILIPSBURG — Jeremy Whitehead knocked down six 3-pointers on Friday in a 55-50 victory over Mountain League foe Bellefonte.
Whitehead had 24 points and 10 rebounds to lead the Mounties. Teammate Nick Johnson added 13 points and 12 rebounds.
Philipsburg-Osceola came back to outscore the Raiders 13-6 in the final frame for the victory.
The Mounties improved to 14-6 and 8-6 in league play. Philipsburg-Osceola travels to River Valley on Monday.
Bellefonte—50
Fisher 0 0-0 0, Kroell 0 0-0 0, Way 2 4-4 8, Johnson 0 0-0 0, Ebeling 2 0-0 6, Corman 0 0-0 0, Capperella 0 0-0 0, Crissman 1 0-0 2, Brungard 8 0-0 18, McCaslin 1 0-1 3, McConnell 0 0-0 0, Eckley-Jones 4 5-5 13. Totals: 18 9-10 50.
Philipsburg-Osceola—55
Harpster 0 1-2 1, Johnson 5 3-9 13, Doyle 4 0-0 8, DeSimone 3 0-0 7, Whitehead 8 2-3 24, C. Hahn 1 0-0 2. Totals: 21 6-14 55.
Three-pointers: Ebeling 2, Brungard 2, McCaslin. DeSimone, Whitehead 6.
Score by Quarters
Bellefonte 18 11 15 6—50
P-O 11 20 11 13—55