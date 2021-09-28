HOLLIDAYSBURG — The Philipsburg-Osceola girls soccer team fell to host Hollidaysburg 5-1 on Tuesday afternoon.

The Lady Mounties’ lone goal came from Schenley Farrell off a pass from Khendyl Sharrer at the 53:29 mark.

Philipsburg-Osceola dropped to 2-5 overall. The Lady Mounties travel to Clearfield on Thursday.

Hollidaysburg 5,

Philipsburg-Osceola 1

Scoring Summary

First Half

1. A. Bell, H, 6:05.

2. N. Despot, H, 18:12.

Second Half

3. Schenley Farrell, PO, (Khendyl Sharrer), 53:29.

4. A. Bell, H, 55:59.

5. A. Bell, H, 66:59.

6. N. Despot, H, 73:55.

Corner kicks: Philipsburg 0, Hollidaysburg 5

Saves: Philipsburg-Osceola (Kinley Bender) 11, Hollidaysburg not available.

Shots: Unavailable

