HOLLIDAYSBURG — The Philipsburg-Osceola girls soccer team fell to host Hollidaysburg 5-1 on Tuesday afternoon.
The Lady Mounties’ lone goal came from Schenley Farrell off a pass from Khendyl Sharrer at the 53:29 mark.
Philipsburg-Osceola dropped to 2-5 overall. The Lady Mounties travel to Clearfield on Thursday.
Hollidaysburg 5,
Philipsburg-Osceola 1
Scoring Summary
First Half
1. A. Bell, H, 6:05.
2. N. Despot, H, 18:12.
Second Half
3. Schenley Farrell, PO, (Khendyl Sharrer), 53:29.
4. A. Bell, H, 55:59.
5. A. Bell, H, 66:59.
6. N. Despot, H, 73:55.
Corner kicks: Philipsburg 0, Hollidaysburg 5
Saves: Philipsburg-Osceola (Kinley Bender) 11, Hollidaysburg not available.
Shots: Unavailable