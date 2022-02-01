SIDMAN — The Philipsburg-Osceola wrestling team went 1-1 at the District 6 AA Team Dual Tournament on Tuesday at Forest Hills High School.
The Mounties defeated Central Cambria 49-18 in the first round, before falling to the host Rangers 51-9 in the quarters.
In the match against the Red Devils, Nick Coudriet (120), Marcus Gable (138), Ian Phillips (145), Austin Foster (152) all had falls.
Ben Gustkey (126) added a major decision while Luke Hughes (160) had a decision.
Sam McDonald (106), Hunter Kephart (113) and Scotty Frantz (132) all received forfeits.
In the Forest Hills match, the Mounties lone winner on the mat was Nate Fleck, who scored a 2-0 decision over Chance Gorzlesky at 145 pounds.
Coudriet picked up a forfeit at 120 to set the final.
Philipsburg-Osceola is now 11-7 on the season. The Mounties host Hollidaysburg tonight.
First Round
Philipsburg-Osceola 49,
Central Cambria 18
126—Ben Gustkey, PO, maj. dec. Jacob Wilson, CC, 12-3. (4-0).
132—Scotty Frantz, PO, won by forfeit. (10-0).
138—Marcus Gable, PO, pinned Donavin DeRubis, CC, 1:07. (16-0).
145—Ian Phillips, PO, pinned Jamison O’Brien, CC, 1:52. (22-0).
152—Austin Foster, PO, pinned Robert Laser, CC, 1:52. (28-0).
160—Luke Hughes, PO, dec. Deklan Estep, CC, 2-0. (31-0).
172—Jonathan Haizus, CC, dec. Jimmy Richtscheit, PO, 8-2. (31-3).
189—Ethan Kubal, CC, pinned Dom Shaw, PO, 4:52. (31-9).
215—Jake Wentz, CC, pinned Andrew Hensal, PO, 5:16. (31-15).
285—Kaner Quick, CC, dec. Chase Klinger, PO, 2-1. (31-18).
106—Sam McDonald, PO, won by forfeit. (37-18).
113—Hunter Kephart, PO, won by forfeit. (43-18).
120—Nick Coudriet, PO, pinned Madison Rigsby, CC, 0:10. (49-18).
Quarterfinals
Forest Hills 51,
Philipsburg-Osceola 9
132—Hunter Forcellini, FH, tech fall Scotty Frantz, PO, 20-4. (5-0).
138—Easton Toth, FH, dec. Marcus Gable, PO, 7-1. (8-0).
145—Nate Fleck, PO, dec. Chance Gorzelsky, FH, 2-0. (8-3).
152—Noah Teeter, FH, dec. Austin Foster, PO, 11-4. (11-3).
160—Jackson Arrington, FH, pinned Jimmy Richtscheit, PO, :36. (17-3).
172—Dustin Flinn, FH, pinned Luke Hughes, PO, 4:43. (23-3).
189—Tye Templeton, FH, pinned Dom Shaw, PO, 2:27. (29-3).
215—Kory Marsalko, FH, won by inj. def. over Andrew Hensal, PO. (35-3).
285—Kirk Bearjar, FH, dec. Chase Klinger, PO, 5-2. (38-3).
106—Isaiah Shilcosky, FH, maj. dec. Sam McDonald, PO, 9-1. (42-3).
113—Brevin Michuk, FH, pinned Hunter Kephart, PO, 1:19. (48-3).
120—Nick Coudriet, PO, won by forfeit. (48-9).
126—T.J. Carroll, FH, dec. Ben Gustkey, PO, 5-1. (51-9).