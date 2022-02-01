SIDMAN — The Philipsburg-Osceola wrestling team went 1-1 at the District 6 AA Team Dual Tournament on Tuesday at Forest Hills High School.

The Mounties defeated Central Cambria 49-18 in the first round, before falling to the host Rangers 51-9 in the quarters.

In the match against the Red Devils, Nick Coudriet (120), Marcus Gable (138), Ian Phillips (145), Austin Foster (152) all had falls.

Ben Gustkey (126) added a major decision while Luke Hughes (160) had a decision.

Sam McDonald (106), Hunter Kephart (113) and Scotty Frantz (132) all received forfeits.

In the Forest Hills match, the Mounties lone winner on the mat was Nate Fleck, who scored a 2-0 decision over Chance Gorzlesky at 145 pounds.

Coudriet picked up a forfeit at 120 to set the final.

Philipsburg-Osceola is now 11-7 on the season. The Mounties host Hollidaysburg tonight.

First Round

Philipsburg-Osceola 49,

Central Cambria 18

126—Ben Gustkey, PO, maj. dec. Jacob Wilson, CC, 12-3. (4-0).

132—Scotty Frantz, PO, won by forfeit. (10-0).

138—Marcus Gable, PO, pinned Donavin DeRubis, CC, 1:07. (16-0).

145—Ian Phillips, PO, pinned Jamison O’Brien, CC, 1:52. (22-0).

152—Austin Foster, PO, pinned Robert Laser, CC, 1:52. (28-0).

160—Luke Hughes, PO, dec. Deklan Estep, CC, 2-0. (31-0).

172—Jonathan Haizus, CC, dec. Jimmy Richtscheit, PO, 8-2. (31-3).

189—Ethan Kubal, CC, pinned Dom Shaw, PO, 4:52. (31-9).

215—Jake Wentz, CC, pinned Andrew Hensal, PO, 5:16. (31-15).

285—Kaner Quick, CC, dec. Chase Klinger, PO, 2-1. (31-18).

106—Sam McDonald, PO, won by forfeit. (37-18).

113—Hunter Kephart, PO, won by forfeit. (43-18).

120—Nick Coudriet, PO, pinned Madison Rigsby, CC, 0:10. (49-18).

Quarterfinals

Forest Hills 51,

Philipsburg-Osceola 9

132—Hunter Forcellini, FH, tech fall Scotty Frantz, PO, 20-4. (5-0).

138—Easton Toth, FH, dec. Marcus Gable, PO, 7-1. (8-0).

145—Nate Fleck, PO, dec. Chance Gorzelsky, FH, 2-0. (8-3).

152—Noah Teeter, FH, dec. Austin Foster, PO, 11-4. (11-3).

160—Jackson Arrington, FH, pinned Jimmy Richtscheit, PO, :36. (17-3).

172—Dustin Flinn, FH, pinned Luke Hughes, PO, 4:43. (23-3).

189—Tye Templeton, FH, pinned Dom Shaw, PO, 2:27. (29-3).

215—Kory Marsalko, FH, won by inj. def. over Andrew Hensal, PO. (35-3).

285—Kirk Bearjar, FH, dec. Chase Klinger, PO, 5-2. (38-3).

106—Isaiah Shilcosky, FH, maj. dec. Sam McDonald, PO, 9-1. (42-3).

113—Brevin Michuk, FH, pinned Hunter Kephart, PO, 1:19. (48-3).

120—Nick Coudriet, PO, won by forfeit. (48-9).

126—T.J. Carroll, FH, dec. Ben Gustkey, PO, 5-1. (51-9).

