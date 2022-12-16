WINGATE — The Philipsburg-Osceola girls basketball team fell to Bald Eagle Area on Friday night 48-15.
Camden Potter led the Lady Mounties with five points.
Philipsburg-Osceola dropped to 2-2 overall. The Lady Mounties host Tyrone on Tuesday.
Philipsburg-Osceola—15
Warlow 0 0-0 0, Malinich 1 0-0 2, Potter 2 0-0 5, Sharrer 2 0-2 4, Thorp 0 0-0 0, Wood 1 0-0 2, Minarchick 0 0-0 0, Gallaher 0 0-0 0, Gustkey 1 0-0 2, Hughes 0 0-0 0. Totals: 7 0-2 15.
Bald Eagle Area—48
Hoover 7 202 19, Boone 3 0-0 6, Thompson 1 1-2 4, Habovick 6 0-0 13, Perry 2 0-2 4, Burns 1 0-0 2, Hoover 0 0-0 0, Young 0 0-0 0, Smith 0 0-0 0, Pevacauia 0 0-0 0. Totals: 20 3-6 48.
Three-pointers: Potter. Hoover 3, Thompson, Habovick.
Score by Quarters
P-O 6 2 2 5—15
Bald Eagle 19 13 13 3—48