WINGATE — The Philipsburg-Osceola softball team traveled to Bald Eagle Area on Thursday to finish one game and play their regularly scheduled one.
The Lady Mounties dropped both, falling 15-12 in 15 innings in the resumption of a game from April 4. BEA also took the second game 5-0.
Philipsburg-Osceola had 13 hits in the game, with five of those being extra bases.
Emily Gustkey and Alivia Bizzarri each had a homer in the game, while Gustkey also had a triple.
Payton Barnett and Bizzarri both had doubles.
Bizzarri took the loss, tossing all 15 innings. She allowed seven earned runs on 16 hits and eight walks. She also struck out 15.
In the second game, Bald Eagle pitcher Sierra Albright held P-O to just three hits.
Philipsburg-Osceola improved to 6-7 overall and 4-6 in the Mountain League. The Lady Mounties host Hollidaysburg on Monday.
Philipsburg-Osceola—0
Gustkey 2b 3010, Barnett 1b-rf 3000, Bryan 3b 2000, Bizzari dp-p 3010, Williams c 3000, Vaux p-1b 3000, Havens ss 3000, Hampton lf 2000, Herr cf 2010, Jarrett rf 0000. Totals: 24-0-3-0.
Bald Eagle Area—5
Eckert c 4242, Baney rf 4000, Thompson lf 3111, Stere 1b 3011, Housel 2b 2000, King 3b 2000, Habovick cf 3110, Uberti dp 3121, Bryan ss 2000, Albright p 0000. Totals: 26-5-9-5.
Score by Innings
P-O 000 000 0—0 3 1
BEA 100 112 x—5 9 0
Errors—Havens. LOB—Philipsburg-Osceola 4, Bald Eagle Area 6. 2B—Eckert. SB—Gustkey. Eckert 2, Habovick 2, Thompson, Uberti. CS—Baney.
Pitching
Philipsburg-Osceola: Vaux—3 1/3 IP, 3 H, 2 R, 1 ER, 3 BB, 3 SO. Bizzarri—2 2/3 IP, 6 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 0 BB, 3 SO.
Bald Eagle Area: Albright—7 IP, 3 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 15 SO.
WP—Albright. LP—Vaux (1-2).
Bald Eagle Area—15
Eckert c 8210, Habovick cf 7121, Thompson lf 6243, Stere 1b 7423, Housel 2b 8021, King 3b 5120, Bryan ss 4100, Boone pr 0100, Yoder ss 1000, Baney rf 2011, Uberti rf 5000, Albright p 6124.
Philipsburg-Osceola—12
Hampton ss 4000, Jarrett lf 3200, Gustkey 2b 7332, Bryan 3b 6200, Bizzarri p 5134, Wayland ss 0000, Barnett rf 7132, Williams c 6011, Bayne cr 0100, Herr cf 7100, Vaux 1b 7120, Havens lf-ss 6011, Pitts 0000. Totals: 58-12-13-10.
Score by Innings
BEA 000 002 400 121 113—15 16 3
P-O 000 303 000 121 110—12 13 1
Errors—Housel, King 2. Havens. DP—Philipsburg-Osceola 1. 2B—Thompson, Housel. Barnett, Bizzarri. 3B—Gustkey. HR—Stere, Albright. Gustkey, Bizzarri. SAC—Bryan. Bizzarri. HBP—Boone. SB—Habovick 2, Baney. CS—Gustkey. PO—Eckert.
Pitching
Bald Eagle Area: Albright—15 IP 13 H, 7 R, 4 ER, 2 BB, 22 SO.
Philipsburg-Osceola: Bizzarri—15 IP, 16 H, 9 R, 7 ER, 8 BB, 15 SO.
WP—Albright. LP—Bizzarri.