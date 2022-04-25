TYRONE — The Philipsburg-Osceola baseball team extended its win streak to three games on Monday with a 6-2 victory over Tyrone.
The Mounties, which had previously defeated the Eagles 10-0 at home, had seven hits off two different Tyrone pitchers.
Colby Hahn led the way with two hits, two RBIs and a run scored, while Ben Gustkey had three hits, scored three times and had an RBI. Both players had a double.
Dave Meersand and Brandon Hahn each added a hit and an RBI, while Nick Coudriet had an RBI.
Meersand picked up the win on the mound, throwing all seven innings on just 72 pitches. He struck out three and allowed just one earned run.
Philipsburg-Osceola improved to 6-2 overall and in the Mountain League.
The Mounties host DuBois Central Catholic on Wednesday.
Philipsburg-Osceola—6
Gustkey c 4331, Coudriet 2b 3001, White ss 4000, C. Hahn 3b 3122, Meersand p 3011, Scaife dh 3000, D. Prestash lf 0000, Massung 1b 3100, DeSimone cf 3100, B. Hahn rf 3111. Totals: 28-6-7-6.
Tyrone—2
Walk 2b 4100, Brooks c 3000, Gampe 1b 3122, Ai. Coleman p 1000, Hammer p 2000, Lehner 3b 3020, Lang ss 3010, LeGars cf 3020, AJ Coleman rf 1000, Yingling rf 2000, Rhoades lf 3000, Patterson cr 0000. Totals: 28-2-7-2.
Score by Innings
P-O 000 201 3—6 8 1
Tyrone 000 002 0—2 7 1
Errors—Coudriet. Lang. LOB—Philipsburg-Osceola 3, Tyrone 5. DP—Tyrone 1. 2B—Gustkey, C. Hahn, Meersand. Gampe, Lehner. HR—Gampe. SAC—Coudriet. SB—DeSimone. Walk, Yingling.
Pitching
Philipsburg-Osceola: Meersand—7 IP, 7 H, 2 R, 1 ER, 0 BB, 3 SO.
Tyrone: Ai. Coleman—2 2/3 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 5 SO. Hammer—4 1/3 IP, 8 H, 6 R, 3 ER, 1 BB, 5 SO.
WP—Meersand (3-1). LP—Hammer.