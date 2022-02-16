PHILIPSBURG — Philipsburg-Osceola had two players with double-doubles on Wednesday in a 50-36 victory over St. Marys to finish the regular season.
Jeremy Whitehead led all players with 16 rebounds and 13 points, while Nick Johnson added 13 rebounds and 10 points for the Mounties.
"We wanted to stress that tonight," said P-O head coach T.J. Anderson of the duo's rebounding. "They do a really good job of boxing out, so I wanted to see if they could match our height and our strength, and they did a really good job tonight."
The Mounties broke out to a 7-2 lead to start the game thanks to a three from Jake DeSimone and a bucket each from Whitehead and Johnson.
St. Marys tied it back up with a three from Zach Thorwart and a jumper from Tanner Fox.
The two teams played the first quarter to an 11-11 tie.
"I thought they played well tonight," Anderson said. "We played disciplined at times, but there are still some things we need to clean up heading into playoffs.
"I feel like St. Marys was a tough team. They did some good things. They are not what there records says who they are. They came in and played well."
The Mounties widen their lead with an 11-point run to start the second quarter.
Oliver Harpster had two big threes for the Mounties to give them a 22-11 lead.
A bucket from Fox broke the run and the Dutch made one of their own, going on an 8-2 run to finish out the half, cutting the lead to 24-19.
Philipsburg-Osceola ran into some foul trouble in the first half, with starters Tristan Doyle and Anderson both sitting for a spell after picking up three and two, respectively.
The Mounties came out of the locker room and hit the first two shots they took, with Anderson and Doyle both scoring.
Tyler Mitchell had a bucket to stop the Mounties from gaining too much momentum.
However, Whitehead was fouled twice going to the hoop on his next two possessions. He hit all four free throws to make it 32-21.
DeSimone also got in on the act, getting fouled going up for the basket after a rebound. He hit both his allotted shots, giving the Mounties their biggest lead of the night at 34-21.
St. Marys did close the quarter out on a 4-1 run after two turnovers by P-O.
The fourth quarter found to be more of the same, as the Mounties got hot early and went on a 10-2 run to start the frame.
Anderson had four of those points, while DeSimone and Whitehead also had baskets.
The Mounties emptied their bench to finish out the rest of the game, setting the final at 50-36.
P-O had two other players in double digits with DeSimone and Harpster both netting 10.
Mitchell led the Dutch with 10 points, while Fox finished with eight.
St. Marys finished the season at 4-18.
Philipsburg-Osceola improved to 15-7 overall. The Mounties await District 6 playoff seeding.
"I feel like we are ready," Anderson said. "I am confident that we will do well in the playoffs this year. We just have to make sure we are mentally ready to go."
St. Marys—36
Fox 3 2-2 8, Nedzinski 2 0-0 4, Mitchell 4 2-3 10, Gavazzi 1 0-0 2, Coudriet 0 0-0-0, Hetrick 3 0-0 6, Clyde 0 0-0 0, Thorwart 2 0-0 6, Spangler 0 0-0 0, Schultz 0 0-0 0. Totals: 15 4-5 36.
Philipsburg-Osceola—50
Harpster 3 1-2 10, Johnson 4 2-2 10, Doyle 2 0-0 4, DeSimone 3 3-5 10, Whitehead 3 7-10 13, C. Hahn 1 1-2 3, Peterson 0 0-0 0, Mason 0 0-0 0, B. Hahn 0 0-0 0, Philippi 0 0-0 0. Totals: 16 14-21 50.
Three-pointers: Thorwart 2. Harpster 3, DeSimone.
Score by Quarters
St. Marys 11 8 6 11—36
P-O 11 13 13 13—50