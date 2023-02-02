HOLLIDAYSBURG — The Philipsburg-Osceola wrestling team took a 60-0 lead on Hollidaysburg on Thursday night, before the Tigers won the final two bouts to set the final at 60-12.
The Mounties got falls from Ace Foster, Marcus Gable and Matthew Rowles.
Sam McDonald, Hunter Kephart, Haydn Kephart, Jake Bainey, and Andrew Hensal all garnered forfeit wins.
P-O also had three major decisions on the night with Ben Gustkey, Nate Fleck and Caleb Hummel.
The Mounties improved to 12-7 overall and host Mifflin County on Feb. 10.
Philipsburg-Osceola 60,
Hollidaysburg 12
107—Ace Foster, PO, pinned Logan Krupka, H, 3:46. (6-0).
114—Caleb Hummel, PO, maj. dec. Carson Krupka, H, 13-1. (10-0).
121—Sam McDonald, PO, won by forfeit. (16-0).
127—Hunter Kephart, PO, won by forfeit. (22-0).
133—Ben Gustkey, PO, maj. dec. Mason Schenk, H, 9-1. (26-0).
139—Nate Fleck, PO, maj. dec. Jacob Brua, H, 12-1. (30-0).
145—Haydn Kephart, PO, won by forfeit. (36-0).
152—Marcus Gable, PO, pinned Mitchell Baronner, H, 3:16. (42-0),
160—Matthew Rowles, PO, pinned Aiden Schenk, H, 3:09. (48-0).
172—Jake Bainey, PO, won by forfeit. (54-0).
189—Andrew Hensal, PO, won by forfeit. (60-0).
215—Rally Hoover, H, pinned Trevor Cort, PO, 3:47. (60-6).
285—Wyatt Maines, H, won by forfeit. (60-12).