HYDE — The Philipsburg-Osceola volleyball team upended Clearfield 25-15, 25-6 and 25-9 on Thursday.
Reese Hazelton led the Lady Mounties with 17 kills and 10 digs, while Maddy Lumadue had 21 assists.
Lauren Dugan added 17 service points and five aces, while Sophie Granville had nine kills.
Natalie Betz netted 10 assists, while Ava Ropert had two blocks.
Philipsburg-Osceola improved to 10-1 overall. The Lady Mounties travel to the State College Tournament on Saturday.
Clearfield dropped to 5-9 overall. The Lady Bison travel to Hollidaysburg on Tuesday.