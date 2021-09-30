HYDE — The Clearfield and Philipsburg-Osceola programs are at two different stages right now.
The Lady Mounties are ranked as the second best team in the state in Class AA, while the Lady Bison have been trying to put back together a program that has seen its struggles in the past decade.
But on Thursday night, both teams showed off their best play, as the Lady Mounties won 25-10, 25-12 and 25-20.
“We came into it thinking we wanted to control our possessions and limit our errors,” said P-O head coach Dave Eckberg. “And to take advantage of the opportunities that we had, and I think we did that tonight.”
The Lady Mounties used a rotation of 14 girls on the night, something Eckberg said will be important if they want to continue to improve.
“We need to become a more diverse team,” he said. “We like to give people chances to prove what they can do.
“Clearfield, to their credit, kept digging some balls on us and extending the plays on us. We would like to get the kills the first time, but if there is a benefit to that it’s that we get to take additional swings. Clearfield played some good defense tonight.”
Lady Bison head coach Sandy Bailor was also pleased with how her team played.
“We are young,” she said. “When you listen to the lineup, we are young. We are making young mistakes. But I really feel that we have come a long way. We are getting there.
“Reese Hazelton is one of the best players in this area, and probably the best you are going to see. And, they were able to get some hands on her balls and you were able to dig some balls out.
“That to me should be a confidence builder. If you can play tough against a girl of that caliber, then we are getting better.”
Hazelton still had a big night for the Lady Mounties, finsihing with 15 kills, eight digs and two blocks.
Philipsburg-Osceola took the first set 25-10, as Kalista Butler served up six of her 14 points on the night. Hazelton and Bella Curtorillo each had three service points.
The Lady Mounties won the second game 25-12. Janey Johnson had five points in the set, while Paige Jarrett and Butler each had three.
Addy Ruiz had two kills for the Lady Bison in the set as well.
The third set was much closer, as P-O started subbing in some different servers and a new setter.
Lady Bison Hannah Glunt had five service points in the set, while Alaina Fedder added three.
The Lady Mounties took the 25-20 victory to win the match.
London Cutler tallied eight digs and six kills, while Johnson ended the night with 11 digs and 10 service points.
Butler had 31 assists, while Jayden Perks had four blocks.
“We are always trying to get better,” Eckberg said. “We have to be a better team in all aspects. We aren’t going to settle for anything less than that, because I know they are driven to accomplish that one goal we set at the beginning of the year. We are going to keep pushing until Nov. 20.”
Glunt had 10 assists for the Lady Bison. Ruby Singleton added three kills.
“It’s frustrating,” Bailor said. “We want the wins. But we knew coming in that this was a battle. Same with Bald Eagle Area on Tuesday. We are just going to keep getting better and better.
“Coach (Kelly) Kaskan and I can’t be more prouder of the girls that come out. They adjust. They are listening to us. They are not backing down and quitting. That’s the most important thing. They are trying to do the right things and it’s showing.”
Clearfield dropped to 2-7. The Lady Bison host Bellefonte on Tuesday.
Philipsburg-Osceola improved to 8-0 overall and 7-0 in the Mountain League. The Lady Mounties host Tyrone on Tuesday.