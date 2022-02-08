PHILIPSBURG — The Philipsburg-Osceola girls basketball team fell to visiting Bald Eagle Area 45-18 on Tuesday.
Khendyl Sharrer paced the Lady Mounties with 12 points.
Philipsburg-Osceola fell to 2-17 overall and 0-12 in the Mountain League. The Lady Mounties travel to Clearfield on Thursday.
Bald Eagle Area—45
M. Perry 3 1-2 9, Cingle 0 2-2 2, Hoover 1 4-4 7, Snyder 0 0-0 0, Serb 5 2-2 12, G. Perry 0 0-0 0, Syb. Thompson 2 0-0 5, Boone 0 2-4 2, Habovick 1 2-2 5, Cunningham 0 0-0 0, Bryan 0 0-0 0, Syd. Thompson 0 0-0 0, Hoover 0 1-2 1, Smith 1 0-0 2, Guiser 0 0-0 0. Totals: 13 14-18 45.
Philipsburg-Osceola—18
Warlow 1 0-1 2, Sharrer 5 2-7 12, Potter 0 1-4 1, Thorp 0 0-0 0, Butterworth 0 0-0 0, Reed 0 3-4 3, Malinich 0 0-0 0, Wood 0 0-0 0, Minarchick 0 0-0 0, Gallaher 0 0-0 0, Sinclair 0 0-0 0, Smith 0 0-0 0, Ramage 0 0-0 0. Totals: 6 6-16 18.
Three-pointers: M. Perry 2, Hoover, Syb. Thompson, Habovick.
Score by Quarters
Bald Eagle 16 19 5 5—45
P-O 3 6 5 4—18