PHILIPSBURG — The Philipsburg-Osceola cross country team is under the direction of a new head coach.
But it’s a familiar face in former assistant Renee Lanager.
Lanager has taken over a team with plenty of letterwinners and talent and she is excited to see what the season has in store for the Mounties.
“My letterwinners are seniors as well as a grade level mix on the varsity team, boys and girls,” Lanager said. “They have already demonstrated stellar leadership roles on the team. My expectations for them are for each athlete to continue to grow as a person, as well as a competitive athlete.
“Each athlete participates for different reasons. I want them to get what they want out of this season, while sharing their veteran knowledge with our new runners.”
Philipsburg-Osceola has a total of 42 runners, with 10 of those coming at the junior high level. That includes five seventh grade boys, which is a big number.
“I am very pleased with the numbers we have this year,” said Lanager. “I am excited about this upcoming season.”
Back are letterwinners Chad Muckey and Shane Parish as well as Kate Yoder, Sarah Bock, Manna Potter, Jaylee Cook and Marlee Butterworth.
“The lineup consists of seven varsity girls and seven varsity boys,” Lanager said. “Each athlete has been placed within this lineup based on times, work ethic, experience and seniority. The other boy and girl athletes are junior varsity and junior high.
“However, the varsity lineup has the potential to change as the season progresses based on times for races ran.”
The Philipsburg-Osceola cross country team has done a good job of keeping athletes from the junior high program until graduation, something that Lanager is proud of.
“These athletes form an amazing bond while becoming a cross country family,” she said. “They are ‘gutsy’ and willing to put in the work to reach their set goals. The seniors have been excellent role models on this team. I am proud to be a coach on a team where we are all equal.”
Lanager said so far the team has been working with first-year runners on pacing and form, while the veterans are working on improving times and getting stronger.
“These athletes are amazing young people developing many characteristics while nurturing qualities of becoming an adult,” Lanager said. “My hopes are for them to realize there is so much more than just winning to be a good athlete. They are ‘running proof,’ hardworking, compassionate and respectful athletes. However, we do have a few surprises in store for this year.”
Lanager is being assisted by James Hynes, along with volunteer coaches Hunter Martin, Rob Thompson and Alex Nelson.
Philipsburg-Osceola heads to West Branch today.
Roster
Boys
Seniors
*Chad Muckey, *Shane Parish.
Juniors
Carson Carlheim, Colton Hanson, Grant Lutz, Tyke Phillips.
Sophomores
Michael Caldwell, Sean Meyers, Isaiah Versaw, Peyton Warner.
Freshmen
Nick Matweecha, Tracy Potter, Bennett Rabuck, Brian Swanson.
Girls
Seniors
*Sarah Bock, *Manna Potter, *Kate Yoder.
Juniors
*Marlee Butterworth, *Jaylee Cook, Kate Meyers, Gala Stuntz.
Sophomores
Brynna Parish, Evelyn Raker, Evelyn Shaw, Lily Warlow, Clara Young.
Freshmen
Dannika Carlheim, Emma Wisor.
*Denotes returning letterwinners.
Schedule
September
7—at West Branch. 13—Penns Valley. 17—at Ben Bloser Invite at Big Spring H.S., 9 a.m. 20—Bald Eagle Area. 27—Mountain League Meet at Clearfield. 29—Tri-meet.
October
4—Hollidaysburg and Tyrone. 13—at Cambria Heights. 19—Mountain League Championships at Penns Valley.
All meets begin at 4 p.m. unless noted.