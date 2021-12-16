WINGATE — The Philipsburg-Osceola boys basketball team broke out to an 18-9 lead over host Bald Eagle Area on Thursday night en route to a 54-42 victory.
Jeremy Whitehead led the Mounties with 21 points, including 8-of-9 from the free throw line.
Oliver Harpster added 13 points, while Jake DeSimone had nine.
Philipsburg-Osceola improved to 1-1 overall and in the Mountain League. The Mounties host Tyrone on Monday.
Philipsburg-Osceola—54
Harpster 5 2-2 13, Johnson 1 1-2 3, DeSimone 4 1-1 9, Doyle 1 0-1 2, Whitehead 6 8-9 21, Matson 2 0-0 4, C. Hahn 1 0-1 2, Snyder 0 0-0 0. Totals: 20 12-16 54.
Bald Eagle Area—42
K. Burns 3 0-1 6, Thompson 2 0-0 4, Gavlock 4 2-2 12, Watkins 5 3-6 13, Angellotti 0 0-0 0, Koleno 0 1-2 1, Serb 2 0-0 6, Johan 0 0-2 0, Greene 0 0-0 0. Totals: 16 6-13 42.
Three-pointers: Harpster, Whitehead. Gavlock 2, Serb 2.
Score by Quarters
P-O 18 11 13 12—54
BEA 9 10 12 11—42