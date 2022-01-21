PHILIPSBURG — The Philipsburg-Osceola boys basketball team defeated visiting Bald Eagle Area 65-53 on Friday night.
The Mounties were led by Jeremy Whitehead’s 21 points. Jake DeSimone added 16, while Oliver Harpster had 12.
Nick Johnson pulled down 14 rebounds and had seven points.
P-O honored its 1976 Mountain League championship team at the half.
The Mounties improved to 7-4 overall and 3-4 in the Mountain League. Philipsburg-Osceola travels to Tyrone on Monday.
Bald Eagle Area—53
Kah. Burns 5 0-0 11, Thompson 5 3-4 15, Gavlock 3 1-1 10, Serb 2 0-0 5, Koleno 1 0-0 2, Shard 0 0-0 0, Watkins 3 0-0 6, Angellotti 2 0-0 4. Totals: 21 4-5 53.
Philipsburg-Osceola—65
Harpster 3 3-4 12, Johnson 3 1-3 7, Doyle 0 4-6 4, DeSimone 5 5-6 16, Whitehead 8 2-2 21, C. Hahn 2 1-1 5, Philippi 0 0-0 0, B. Hahn 0 0-0 0, Mason 0 0-0 0, Peterson 0 0-0 0. Totals: 21 16-22 65.
Three-pointers: Kah. Burns, Thompson 2, Gavlock 3, Serb. Harpster 3, DeSimone, Whitehead 3.
Score by Quarters
Bald Eagle 9 9 15 20—53
P-O 13 19 15 18—65