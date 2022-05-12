MARTINSBURG — Central scored four runs in the bottom of the fifth inning to topple Philipsburg-Osceola 5-2 on Thursday afternoon.
Philipsburg-Osceola scored two runs in the top of the first, as Karissa Taylor blasted a two-run homer.
The Lady Dragons scored a run in the bottom of the first, and the game stayed that way until the fifth.
Camryn Chverchko tossed all six innings, allowing three earned runs on seven walks and four hits. She also struck out six batters.
Philipsburg-Osceola fell to 4-9 overall. The Lady Mounties host Hollidaysburg today for a doubleheader.
Philipsburg-Osceola—2
Jarrett 4010, Cutler 3000, Bryan 3110, Taylor 3122, Vaux 3010, Chverchko 3000, Herr 3010, Williams 3010, Bizzarri 3000, Betz 0000. Totals: 28-2-7-2.
Central—5
Black 2100, Hazenstab 3100, Kennedy 3011, Lynn 1210, Ellis 3111, Stock 3000, Dodson 3011, Daugherty 1000, Renner 2000. Totals: 21-5-4-3.
Score by Innings
P-O 200 000 0—2 7 2
Central 010 040 x—5 4 0
Errors—Bizzarri, Vaux. LOB—Philipsburg-Osceola 5, Central 6. 2B—Kennedy. HR—Taylor. SB—Ellis, Stock, Renner. CS—Renner. PO—Daugherty.
Pitching
Philipsburg-Osceola: Chverchko—6 IP, 4 H, 5 R, 3 ER, 7 BB, 6 SO.
Central: Lynn—7 IP, 7 H, 2 E, 2 ER, 0 BB, 13 SO.
WP—Lynn. LP—Cverchko.