PHILIPSBURG — The Philipsburg-Osceola boys golf team returns three letterwinners from last year’s squad.
That includes senior Oliver Harpster, who was the lone Mountie to qualify for the 2021 District 6 Class AA Individual Tournament.
Also back are seniors Jake DeSimone and Logan Phillippi.
“We have three letterwinners back in Oliver, Jake, and Logan,” said P-O head coach Josh Muir. “The goal is to try and get all of them to the postseason. They have put in the work all summer long, so now it is just a matter of executing and having fun.”
There are total of 16 kids on the team this season with seven seniors. That includes the three letterwinners, Zach Bumbarger, Gavin Emigh, Braydon Little and Matthew Reese.
There is just one junior in Michael Rodriguez and three sophomores —Siler Dixon, Dustin Glessner and Cameron Rudy.
The Mounties also feature six freshmen in Parker Hemphill, Ryan Kolbe, Talon Koptchak, Parker Lamb, Jacob Lucas and Kelby Rudy.
“We actually have 16 kids on the team this year, and it is really exciting for the future of the program,” said Muir.
The program has seen an uptick in numbers and success since Jordan Albright took over the program. He was unable to coach this year, so Muir stepped in.
“I just wanted to thank Coach Albright for all he did for P-O golf,” said Muir. “This is really his team, and I am just trying not to mess it up. He did an amazing job with these young men, and the entire P-O Golf community is extremely grateful.”
While the team has played at the Happy Valley Invitational and a Mountain League meet at Skytop Mountain Golf Club, they still do not have a set starting roster.
“We are still sorting that out,” Muir said. “We have a lot of young and inexperienced players who are all very close when it comes to qualifying for matches.”
Muir said he has been impressed so far with the team’s work ethic.
“They all love to play golf, constantly try to improve their games, and always have positive attitudes,” he said.
Still, the team does have several newcomers, including some upperclassmen who haven’t played before.
“We keep it very simple,” said Muir. “The focus is on understanding the basics and having fun.
“Outside of that, it is just making sure they understand that they need to play all summer. You can’t pick up a golf club on the first day of practice and expect to play well.”
The team’s goals for the season are very simple — qualify as many as they can for districts.
“The first goal is getting as many of the kids to the post season as possible, especially the seniors,” Muir said. “This is their team, so I want to see them be as successful as possible.
“The second goal is to try and get the underclassman to really love the game. They have so much potential moving forward.”
Philipsburg-Osceola returns to action today at Scotch Valley Country Club in Hollidaysburg.
Roster
Seniors
Zach Bumbarger, *Jake DeSimone, Gavin Emigh,*Oliver Harpster, Braydon Little, *Logan Phillippi, Matthew Reese.
Juniors
Michael Rodriguez.
Sophomores
Siler Dixon, Dustin Glessner, Cameron Rudy.
Freshmen
Parker Hemphill, Ryan Kolbe, Talon Koptchak, Parker Lamb, Jacob Lucas, Kelby Rudy.
*Denotes returning letterwinners.
Schedule
August
24—at Scotch Valley Country Club, 1 p.m. 30—at Sinking Valley Country Club, 1 p.m.
September
6—Mountain League Meet at Mountain View Golf Course, 1 p.m.