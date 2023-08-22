PHILIPSBURG — The Philipsburg-Osceola boys golf team has struggled with the same M.O. the last few years.
One year, they have a ton of the letterwinners, the next, not so many.
After losing a senior class filled with letterwinners Jake DeSimone, Gavin Emigh, Oliver Harpster and Logan Phillippi, the Mounties return just one this season in sophomore Parker Lamb.
Still head coach Josh Muir is optimistic the Mounties can compete.
“It is certainly a rebuilding year, but we do have a few players with some experience in varsity matches,” said Muir. “Parker Lamb is our only returning letterwinner, but Jake Lucas and Ryan Kolbe both got some experience in matches last year.
“The approach is just to go out, have fun, and try your best. The more they play the better they get, and that sets them up to be very successful in the next few years.”
The Mounties have 14 golfers this season, which is more than enough to play both varsity and junior varsity matches.
Still, Muir loves the size and is happy to have a bunch of kids out.
“It makes practice a bit difficult to manage, but with Coach Martell coming on soon to help assist it is going to be much easier,” he said. “My biggest goal has always been to provide everyone an opportunity to learn how to play golf.
“Golf is a sport that you can play your entire life and you don’t have to be good at it to enjoy. The more kids that we can introduce golf to, the better.”
And with the success the team has had the last few years, the Mounties know a rebuilding year doesn’t seem to last long even with big holes to fill with last year’s seniors.
“There is no replacing those guys, not only for their golf skills, but for their leadership skills,” Muir said. “They were invaluable to me as a first-year coach, and I will always be grateful. They set a great example for the younger guys, and I can see that already.
“We were also lucky to have Trey Doyle join the team this year (his senior year). He has not played on the team before, but he has natural leadership skills which is why I have named him the Captain for this year.”
The roster also features a big group of both freshmen and sophomores, meaning the P-O golf program should be in good hands down the line.
“This is what really gets us excited,” Muir said. “We have some incredible young talent on the team this season. This group of freshman and sophomores have a chance to do something special in the next couple years if they put in the work during the spring and summer.
“Jake Lucas and Ryan Kolbe put in a lot of time this year and it shows big time in their golf games. Jake will be one of the top players in the league next year without a doubt.”
Muir said the group has been easy to work worth and takes direction well.
“They are just great kids, and they are having fun,” he said. “They are also starting to understand that golf is not a game that you can just play when golf season starts. You must put the work in all year if you want to improve.”
The team is excited to be in the new Laurel Highlands Athletic Conference this season, especially with guys who don’t have a ton of experience.
“I think it is great because they will be able to gain experience on the different courses without being at a huge disadvantage,” Muir said.
The goals this season are to have fun and continue to improve.
The Mounties return to action on Aug. 29 at Huntingdon for a LHAC Meet.
Roster
Seniors
Trey Doyle.
Juniors
Dusty Glessner, Ian, Haney, Camden Rudy.
Sophomores
Parker Hemphill, Ryan Kolbe, *Parker Lamb, Jake Lucas.
Freshmen
Nick DeSimone, Braden Minerich, Jonah Parsons, Ben Peterson.
*Denotes returning letterwinners.
Schedule
August
29—LHAC Meet at Huntingdon, 12 p.m.
September
6—LHAC Meet at Scotch Valley C.C., 1 p.m. 11—LHAC Meet at Clearfield, 12 p.m.