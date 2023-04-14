CLYMER — The Philipsburg-Osceola softball team pounded out 27 hits in a 23-1 pasting of Penns Manor on Friday afternoon.
The game lasted just five innings due to the Mercy Rule.
Emily Herr led the Lady Mounties with four hits, three RBIs and three runs scored. Two of her hits were doubles.
Jocey Williams also had four hits and three RBIs on the day, while Emily Gustkey was 3-for-4 with four runs scored and an RBI.
Payton Barnett had three RBIs and a double, while Mykenna Bryan was 3-for-3 with four runs scored and two RBIs. She also had a double.
Maddyx Hampton was also 3-for-3 with four runs scored and two RBIs. Daisy Wayland added two hits, including a double and two RBIs.
Addison Jarrett, Gustkey and Alivia Bizzarri each had a double.
Wayland picked up the win, going four innings and allowing just one run on one hit and four strikeouts.
Philipsburg-Osceola improved to 5-2 overall. The Lady Mounties travel to Clearfield on Tuesday.
Philipsburg-Osceola—23
Gustkey 2b 4431, Barnett rf 4113, Fleck rf 1001, Bryan 3b 3432, Bizzari p 2012, Wayland p 3222, Pitts cr 0000, Williams c 4043, Gallaher c 0100, Long ph 0100, Vaux 1b 4120, Muir 1b 1000, Jarrett lf 2120, Hampton lf 3432, Havens ss 4121, Herr cf 5343. Totals: 40-23-27-20.
Penns Manor—1
A. Stiteler dh 2000, S. Stiteler 1b 2000, Rhea 3b 1000, Altemus c 2000, Hnatko rf 1000, Shields eh 1000, Pegg p 1000, Hrubochak ss 3000, Fennell 2b 2110, Jioio lf 1001, Rhea cf 1000. Totals: 17-1-1-1.
Score by Innings
P-O 160 88—23 27 1
Penns Manor 010 00— 1 1 3
Errors—Vaux. Fennell 2. LOB—Philipsburg-Osceola 7, Penns Manor 2. 2B—Barnett, Jarrett, Wayland, Gustkey, Bryan, Herr 2, Bizzarri. 3B—Fennell. HBP—Havens, Bryan. Pegg. SB—Wayland 3, Gustkey 2. Altemus. CS—Gallaher.
Pitching
Philipsburg-Osceola: Bizzarri—1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 1 SO. Wayland—4 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 0 BB, 4 SO.
Penns Manor: Pegg—5 IP, 27 H, 23 R, 22 ER, 3 BB, 4 SO.
WP—Wayland. LP—Pegg.