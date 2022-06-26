PHILIPSBURG — Michael Kitko pitched a complete game for Philipsburg in a 4-1 victory over Clarence on Saturday morning.
Kitko, who threw a no-hitter in last appearance, struck out 11 and allowed just three hits in the game. He was also 3-for-3 with an RBI and a run scored.
Zach Witherow had the game-tying RBI single in the fourth inning for the Phils, whose lone loss came to Clarence in their season opener.
Parker Scaife had a two-run go-ahead single in the same inning to help Philipsburg improve to 10-1 on the season.
The Phils return to action on Thursday at Huntingdon.
Clarence—1
K. Burns ss 3110, Yoder rf-p 3010, Gavlock 2b 1000, Serb p-lf 3000, Neagle 3b 3000, Bisel eh 2000, Quick 1b 2010, Koleno lf 2000, Basalla rf 0000, C. Burns 2000, Walk cf 2000. Totals: 23-1-3-0.
Philipsburg-Osceola—4
B. Gustkey rf 2110, White ss 2000, N. Gustkey c 2100, Kitko p 3131, Tiracorda cf 3000, C. Hahn 3b 2010, Witherow 2b 3111, Scaife 3012, Emigh lf 1000, Graham dh 2010, B. Hahn eh 2000. Totals: 25-4-8-4.
Score by Innings
Clarence 000 100 0—1 3 1
Philipsburg 000 310 x—4 8 1
Errors—Neagle. Scaife. 2B—C. Hahn. SAC—Gavlock. White.
Pitching
Clarence: Not available.
Philipsburg: Kitko—7 IP, 3 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 1 SO.
WP—Kitko. LP—Serb.