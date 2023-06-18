PHILIPSBURG — The Philipsburg Phils swept State College in a doubleheader on Saturday at the Don Womer Baseball Complex.
The Phils won both games 15-0. The first game went four innings, the second three.
In game one, Gavin Emigh tossed a no hitter, striking out five and walking just one.
Parker White knocked in three runs on two hits and scored twice. Jake DeSimone added two RBIs and a triple.
Brandon Hahn had two hits and scored three times.
In game two, Colby Hahn got the victory, allowing just two hits, while striking out four.
Ben Gustkey went 3-for-3 with three RBIs and three runs scored.
White had three hits and knocked in two runs, while Denny Prestash, Nick Coudriet and DeSimone each had two RBIs.
Post 437 improved to 6-0 on the season. The Phils host Bellefonte tonight at 6.
Game 1
State College—0
Chesnut cf 2000, Elliott rf-p 2000, Harter eh 1000, Dillon eh 1000, Sechler p-rf 0000, Davis c 2000, Hill ss 1000, Crum 3b 1000, Farabaugh 1b 1000, Wright 2b 1000. Totals: 12-0-0-0.
Philipsburg—15
Gustkey dh 3110, N. Coudriet 2b 0001, Z. Tiracorda cf 1201, B. Hahn rf 3320, Prestash lf 2100, DeSimone eh 2212, White ss 3223, Minarchick 3b 2111, Emigh p 1000, Ivicic pr 0100, Scaife 1b 2101, I. Tiracorda c 1101. Totals: 20-15-7-10.
Score by Innings
State College 000 0— 0 0 3
Philipsburg 304 8—15 7 0
Errors—Sechler 3. 3B—DeSimone. HBP—DeSimone, I. Tiracorda. SB—Z. Tiracorda, White.
Pitching
State College: Sechler—2 2/3 IP, 6 H, 8 R, 7 ER, 4 BB, 1 SO. Elliott—0 IP, 0H, 4 R, 3 ER, 5 BB, 0 SO.
Philipsburg: Emigh—3 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 5 SO.
WP—Emigh. LP—Sechler.
Game 2
State College—0
Harter cf-p 2000, Farabaugh 1b 2010, Hill c 2000, Sechler ss 1000, Crum 3b 0000, Dillon p-cf 1000, Wright rf 1010, Chesnut lf 1000, Davis 2b 1000. Totals: 11-0-2-0.
Philipsburg—15
Gustkey c 3333, Z. Tiracorda cf 0100, B. Hahn eh 2211, B. Hahn eh 0000, C. Hahn p 0000, Prestash dh 2212, DeSimone 1b 2112, White ss 3232, Minarchick 3b 2120, Graham ph 0001 Coudriet 2b 1112, Witherow 2b 0000, Ivicic lf 2110, Emigh rf 2100, I. Tiracorda rf 0000. Totals: 19-15-13-13.
Score by Innings
State College 00 0— 0 2 2
Philipsburg 11(13)—15 13 1
Errors—Farabaugh, Davis. DeSimone. SF—Coudriet. SB—DeSimone, Gustkey, Prestash, White.
Pitching
State College: Dillon—2 1/3 IP, 12 H, 12 R, 11 ER, 1 BB, 0 SO. Harter—0 IP, 1 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 5 BB, 0 SO.
Philipsburg: C. Hahn—3 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 4 SO.
WP—C. Hahn. LP—Dillon.