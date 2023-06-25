BEECH CREEK — The Philipsburg Phils upended Beech Creek in a doubleheader on Saturday, winning both games 2-1.
The Phils won the first game in eight innings on a single by Ben Gustkey. Gustkey had three hits on the day.
Post 437 starter Colby Hahn went 7 1/3 innings, allowing just one unearned run on three hits while striking out five.
Owen Graham came on in relief and struck out the final two batters to earn the save.
Zack Tiracorda had the only other RBI, on a sacrifice fly.
In game two, the Phils got a complete game from Zack Tiracorda, who allowed just one run on two hits while striking out five.
Jake DeSimone singled in a run, while Tanner Kephart scored on a wild pitch.
Philipsburg improved to 10-0 on the season. The Phils travel to Huntingdon County on Wednesday.
Game 1
Philipsburg—2
Gustkey c 4031, Z. Tiracorda cf 2001, B. Hahn eh 3010, Prestash lf 3010, White ss 2000, Minarchick 3b 3000, C. Hahn p 3000, Graham p 0000, DeSimone 1b 3110, Witherow dh 2000, Coudriet 2b 0000, Kephart rf 3110. Totals: 28-2-7-2.
Beech Creek—1
Grenninater cf 4010, Houtz ss 2000, Stover 2b 3000, E. Fravel 3b 3000, Schlesinger 1b 3110, C. Fravel c 3010, Welshens lf 2000, Myers p-rf 2000, Brush rf-p 2000, Phillips eh 3000. Totals: 27-1-3-0.
Score by Innings
Philipsburg 000 001 01—2 7 3
Beech Creek 010 000 00—1 3 0
Errors—Coudriet 2, Kephart. 2B—Schlesinger. SF—Z. Tiracorda. SB—Z. Tiracorda.
Pitching
Philipsburg: C. Hahn—7 1/3 IP, 3 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 5 SO. Graham—2/3 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 2 SO.
Beech Creek: Myers—7 IP, 5 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 8 SO. Brush—1 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 0 BB, 1 SO.
WP—C. Hahn. LP—Brush. S—Graham.
Game 2
Philipsburg—2
Gustkey dh 4010, Coudriet 2b 0000, White ss 3000, B. Hahn eh 3010, Prestash lf 1100, Z. Tiracorda p 3010, Minarchick 3b 3000, Kephart cf 2110, DeSimone 1b 3011, Emigh rf 1000, Ivicic rf 1000, I. Tiracorda c 1000. Totals: 25-2-5-1.
Beech Creek—1
Grenninater cf 3000, Houtz ss 3000, Stover 3b-p 3000, E. Fravel 1b-3b 3110, Schlesinger lf-1b 2010, C. Fravel c 1000, Welshens p-lf 2001, Myers 2b 2000, Brush rf 1000, Foltz rf 0000, Phillips eh 2000. Totals: 22-1-2-1.
Score by Innings
Philipsburg 010 010 0—2 5 0
Beech Creek 010 000 0—1 2 1
Errors—Houtz. SB—Kephart. CS—B. Hahn. HBP—I. Tiracorda. Foltz.
Pitching
Philipsburg: Z. Tiracorda—7 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 0 BB, 5 SO.
Beech Creek: Welshens—5 2/3 IP, 5 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 4 BB, 7 SO. Stover—1 1/3 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 2 SO.
WP—Z. Tiracorda. LP—Welshens.