HUNTINGDON — Zack Tiracorda threw a complete game on Thursday night against Huntingdon in a 9-2 victory for Philipsburg Legion.
Tiracorda struck out eight in the win.
Michael Kitko went 3-for-3 with three RBIs, two doubles and a sac fly.
Denny Prestash added a two-run single, while Tiracorda, Nathan Gustkey, Aiden Minarchick and Colby Hahn all had RBIs.
Philipsburg improved to 11-1 overall. The Phils head to Beech Creek tonight.
Philipsburg—9
DeSimone cf 2100, White ss 2100, N. Gustkey c 3221, Kitko eh-1b 3133, Tiracorda p 4111, C. Hahn 3b 3111, Witherow dh 1000, Prestash lf 2112, Scaife 1b-eh 2000, Minarchick eh 1001, Coudriet 2b 3000, Kephart 2b 0000, B. Hahn rf 1100, Ivicic rf 1000. Totals: 28-9-8-9.
Huntingdon—2
Mykut cf 4010, Donaldson p-eh 2000, Marshall c 3020, Bryson eh-lf 2000, Steele ss 3000, Hack 2b 3000, Patterson 3000, Patti rf 3110, Plank lf-p 2000, Knable 3b-eh 3110. Totals: 28-2-5-0.
Score by Innings
Philipsburg 102 004 1—9 8 3
Huntingdon 000 020 0—2 5 0
Errors- C. Hahn, Coudriet, B. Hahn. 2B—Kitko 2, Coudriet. SF—Kitko. HBP—Witherow, C. Hahn.
Pitching
Philipsburg: Tiracorda—7 IP, 5 H, 2 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 8 SO.
Huntingdon: not available.
WP—Tiracorda. LP—Donaldson.