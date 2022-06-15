CLARENCE — The Philipsburg Legion baseball team upended Clarence on Tuesday night 2-1.
The Phils got a complete game from Zach Witherow, who allowed just two hits and an earned run while striking out 10.
Witherow also had an RBI single in the fourth.
Owen Graham plated the other Philipsburg run with an RBI single in the second inning.
Zack Tiracorda had a double for the Phils, who improved to 3-1 on the season.
Philipsburg returns to action tonight, hosting Huntingdon for a doubleheader beginning at 5:30.
Philipsburg—2
Gustkey c 3000, White ss 3020, Tiracorda cf 3110, Kitko eh 3020, C. Hahn 3b 3100, Witherow p 3011, Graham 1b 3011, Coudriet 2b 2010, B. Hahn rf 2000, Kephart rf 0000, DeSimone lf 2000. Totals: 27-2-8-2.
Clarence—1
Kah. Burns ss 3000, Gavlock 2b 3000, Vaughn rf 2000, Williamson rf 1000, Serb p-eh 3010, Nagle eh-p 2000, Kresovich 3b 0000, Bisel dh 3000, Yoder lf 2110, Quick 1b 2000, Kad. Burns c 2000, Watkins 2000. Totals: 25-1-2-0.
Score by Innings
Philipsburg 010 100 0—2 8 2
Clarence 000 001 0—1 2 1
Errors—Watkins. Coudriet, White. 2B—Tiracorda. PO—White. CS—Graham.
Pitching
Clarence: Serb—6 IP, 7 H, 2 R, 1 ER, 0 BB, 4 SO. Nagle—1 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 1 SO.
Philipsburg: Witherow—7 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 10 SO.
WP—Witherow. LP—Serb.