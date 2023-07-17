WINGATE — It would seem that having too much good pitching could never be a problem.
And that’s usually the case. But where it can cause issues is in trying to plot out a tournament where games mean more and teams throw caution to wind in trying to advance.
Case in point, the defending state champion Philipsburg Phils.
When Philipsburg found themselves matched up for the fourth time this season against Huntingdon at the Region 7 Tournament on Sunday afternoon, Phils head coach John White made a last-second switch.
Post 437 was going to go with Colby Hahn, but decided to go with lefty Owen Graham.
In the end, it was reliever Gavin Emigh who pulled the Phils through to a 2-1 victory.
Emigh came on in the third inning, getting out of a jam, then continued to deal the rest of the way. His lone blemish came with two outs in the top of the seventh with Huntingdon’s Ashton Steele smacked a solo shot over the left-field fence.
“Gav coming out of the pen there and pitched great,” said Coach White. “We have been playing with pitching it seems like for a week.
“We made a last-minute call. We were going to throw Colby today, but he seems to take a long time to recover. He’s really been hitting the ball, so we wondered how would that effect his swing. Would he be able to play third?
“Things change with the designated hitter only for the pitcher and losing the extra hitter. But things should be set up that if we win again in pool play tomorrow, we could walk into Tuesday with most of our pitching.”
Philipsburg, which toppled Bedford 11-1 on Saturday, is in the driver’s seat of Pool B right now with Huntingdon 0-2, Bedford 1-1 and Latrobe 1-1.
In the first three regular season contests, Post 437 had downed Huntingdon by at least four runs each game.
But Sunday’s game was a tight one from start to finish.
Philipsburg took the 1-0 lead in the bottom of the second inning, as Colby Hahn singled into right field.
He moved to second on a passed ball and third on a wild pitch. Hahn eventually came home on a double by Isaac Tiracorda.
The Phils had runners on in the third, but struggled to push a run across, leaving two stranded.
The next inning was a six-pitch frame for Zach Baird, who started for Huntingdon and pitched a complete game.
“It’s Legion baseball,” Coach White said. “It does not matter who you play they are coming for you. We’ve seen Huntingdon four times this season. The first three were a little more comfortable.
“Their pitcher was keeping us off balance. I don’t think we are as sharp as we need to be, but we will work on some things.
“We got his pitch count up and then we give him a six-pitch inning. It’s little stuff like that.”
Philipsburg finally got the insurance run it needed in the bottom of the fifth inning, as Jake DeSimone led off with a triple into right field.
Ben Gustkey brought him home with a single into center, making it 2-0.
The Phils tried to put a bunt down, but it rolled foul, leading White to make the decision to have Gustkey steal.
But Gustkey was thrown out by Huntingdon catcher Ethan Taylor and Baird buckled down and got the next two outs to end the threat.
“That leadoff triple, I know anybody on this team is going to knock that run in before we make two outs,” said Coach White. “Then we ran ourselves out of the inning. Instead of doing what we do best and bunting the runner over, we decided to steal and got Benny thrown out.
“We should have stuck to what we know works and that was my call.”
Post 437 had another baserunning error in the bottom of the sixth, trying a delayed steal with two outs and runners on first and third.
Colby Hahn was thrown out at home, ending the inning.
“We ran poorly on the bases and we weren’t communicating well as coaches,” said Coach White. “We probably should have beat them 8-1, 9-1, but that’s baseball. Everybody has a chance everyday.
“They have nine guys over there ready to walk into the tournament and make a statement. They have nothing to lose.
“We have everything to lose. We are playing a little tight.”
Emigh went out for the seventh having thrown just 52 pitches.
He needed just four pitches to get the first two outs, a grounder back to him and a pop up to short.
Steele smacked his solo shot on the first pitch he saw to cut it to 2-1.
Baird doubled before Eric Mykut flew out to center to end the game.
Philipsburg (16-0) plays Latrobe today at 3 p.m. at Bald Eagle H.S. in the final game of pool play.
Saturday’s Game
On Saturday, Zack Tiracorda pitched four innings to earn the victory in an 11-1 drubbing of Bedford in five innings to open the tournament.
Brother Isaac Tiracorda led the Phils offensively, knocking in three runs on two hits.
Parker White and Jake DeSimone each had doubles on the day.
Denny Prestash pitched a scoreless inning of relief.
Sunday’s Game
Huntingdon—1
Donaldson ss 3010, Taylor c 3010, Steele 2b 4111, Baird p 4010, Mykut cf 4010, Miller 3b 2010, Edwards 1b 3000, Patti lf 2000, Coppenhaver rf 3010. Totals: 28-1-7-1.
Philipsburg—2
Gustkey 2b 3011, Graham p 0000, Emigh p 0000, Kephart dh 3010, B. Hahn rf 3010, Prestash lf 2000, C. Hahn 3b 3120, White ss 3010, Z. Tiracorda cf 3000, I. Tiracorda c 2011, DeSimone 1b 2110. Totals: 24-2-8-2.
Score by Innings
Huntingdon 000 000 1—1 7 0
Philipsburg 010 010 x—2 8 0
LOB—Huntingdon 9, Philipsburg. 2B—Baird. I. Tiracorda. 3B—DeSimone. HR—Steele (solo, 7th). HBP—Donaldson, Taylor. SB—Kephart, B. Hahn, Prestash. CS—Gustkey.
Pitching
Huntingdon: Baird—6 IP, 8 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 1 BB, 4 SO.
Philipsburg: Graham—2 1/3 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 5 SO. Emigh—4 2/3 IP, 5 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 3 SO.
WP—Emigh. LP—Baird.
Saturday’s Game
Bedford—1
Swaim cf 1000, Horsh cf 1000, Snider rf 2000, Musselman rf 0000, N. Whysong dh 3020, Iseminger lf 3000, Emerick 1b 2000, Huxta c 2110, Shaw 3b 2010, Gable ss 1000, J. Whysong 2b 2000. Totals: 19-1-4-0.
Philipsburg—11
Gustkey 2b 3211, Kephart cf-lf 1101, B. Hahn rf 2101, Prestash lf-p 3011, C. Hahn 3b 2111, White ss 2211, Minarchick dh 1100, Z. Tiracorda p-cf 0001, I. Tiracorda c 2223, DeSimone 1b 3121. Totals: 19-11-8-11.
Score by Innings
Bedford 010 00— 1 4 1
Philipsburg 110 9x—11 8 1
Errors—Gable. C. Hahn. 2B—White, DeSimone. HBP—C. Hahn. SF—Z. Tiracorda. SB—N. Whysong.
Pitching
Bedford: Decker—3 1/3 IP, 6 H, 9 R, 6 ER, 5 BB, 2 SO. Webb—1/3 IP, 2 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 1 BB, 0 SO. Horne—1/3 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 0 SO.
Philipsburg: Z. Tiracorda—4 IP, 3 H, 1 R 0 ER, 1 BB, 5 SO. Prestash—1 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 0 SO.
WP—Z. Tiracorda. LP—Decker.