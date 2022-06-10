ALEXANDRIA — Michael Kitko threw a complete-game one-hitter on Thursday against Juniata Valley in a 13-0 victory in five innings.
Kitko went all five, striking out 13 batters and walking just one to earn the win.
The Phils were led by Ben Gustkey and Parker White, who each had three hits on the day.
Gustkey was 3-for-4 with four runs scored and two RBIs. White was also 3-for-4 with four RBIs, a double and a run scored.
Jake DeSimone hit a two-run blast in the fifth inning, while Zach Witherow had a solo shot in the same frame.
Tanner Kephart had a double, as did Parker Scaife.
Philipsburg improved to 2-1 with the victory. The Phils travel to Huntingdon today.
Philipsburg—13
Gustkey c 4432, White ss 4134, Tiracorda cf 3001, Kitko p 2000, C. Hahn 3b 1000, Witherow 3b 1111, B. Hahn rf 2000, Kephart rf 1110, Graham eh 3110, Scaife 1b 3110, Coudriet 2b 1111, Prestash dh 2111, DeSimone lf 3222. Totals: 30-13-14-12.
Juniata Valley—0
Johnson cf 2000, Sodmont 2b 1010, Te. Wilson c 2000, Edwards ss 2000, Soder 3b 2000, TJ Wilson 1b 2000, Shea lf 2000, Dick rf 1000, Harbst p 2000. Totals: 16-0-1-0.
Score by Innings
Philipsburg 103 45—13 14 0
Juniata Valley 000 00— 0 1 3
Errors—Soder 2, Sodmont. 2B—White, Kephart, Scaife. HR—Witherow (solo, 5th), DeSimone (1 on, 5th). SB—Kitko. Johnson. HBP—Sodmont.
Pitching
Philipsburg: Kitko—5 IP, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 13 SO.
Juniata Valley: Harbst—5 IP, 13 H, 13 R, 2 BB, 0 SO.
WP—Kitko. LP—Harbst.