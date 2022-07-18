SIDMAN — After losing a 3-2 heartbreaker late to St. Michael on Sunday, the Philipsburg Phils needed the victory on Monday against Bushy Run to advance to Region 7 American Legion Tournament’s semifinals.
The Phils scored four runs in the second inning, then made it stand up as Zack Tiracorda went the distance in a 4-1 victory over the Beavers.
“Today, we came out and beat a team we needed to beat to advance,” said Philipsburg manager John White. “And now it’s a new season again. It’s a one-day season every day from here on out.
“Zack pitched lights out. I knew I could rely on him. He probably hasn’t seen the mound in over a week and a half.”
Philipsburg had chances early, as Bushy Run starter Brandon Roher walked the bases loaded with two outs.
But the Beaver pitcher got Tiracorda to pop out to third, ending the threat.
Bushy Run also put runners on base in the bottom of the first, as Jason Sabol singled. But Chuck Fontana hit into a fielder’s choice to end the inning.
The Phils finally got something going in the top of the second, as Nick Coudriet reached on a one-out single. Denny Prestash drew a six-pitch walk, while Tanner Kephart singled into right to load the bases.
A sac fly by Parker White plated Coudriet, who came sliding home headfirst after tagging up. A single up the middle by Nathan Gustkey brought Prestash home to make it 2-0.
That chased Roher from the game, as the Beavers brought in Liam Heilman on in relief.
He surrended the big hit — a two-run double into left by Michael Kitko to make it 4-0.
Kitko was left stranded on second, however, as Heilman got the next batter out to end the frame.
Bushy Run’s Tyler Frear singled to start the bottom of the second inning, before Tiracorda struck out Brody Hoffman.
A line drive right back at Tiracorda by Anthony Monroe was easily caught and Tiracorda threw over to first to double off Frear.
The Phils looked to continue the momentum in the top of the third, loading the bases once again.
Heilman picked Tiracorda off first before a fielder’s choice and a pop up to second ended the threat.
Still, Philipsburg got one more chance to load the bases, this time in the fifth inning, thanks to two walks and a single by Zach Witherow.
But Heilman got out of the jam once again, getting a ground out to short to end the inning.
Bushy Run finally got on the board in the bottom of the sixth inning as Matt Lichota singled before Sabol walked and Gavin Good was hit by a pitch.
An RBI groundout from Frear plated Lichota to make it 4-1, but Tiracorda got a fly out to center to stop any more runs from scoring.
Philipsburg still had another chance to push a run across in the top of the seventh, as Tiracorda and Witherow hit back-to-back, one-out singles.
However, Good, who came on at the start of the sixth to pitch for the Beavers, got a fly out to center and a pop up in the infield to keep it a three-run game.
“We had multiple opportunities,” Coach White said. “We have been struggling a little bit at the plate. We made some baserunning errors yesterday, but today we just left guys stranded.
“We couldn’t get that clutch hit with guys in scoring position. But the guys continue to fight. Four runs is enough for this team. We felt two runs was enough yesterday and it wasn’t. But four, we felt comfortable with that today.
“Our defense played great. We had some great plays in the infield.”
Tiracorda headed back out to the mound at 89 pitches.
He needed just 11 to sit the Beavers down in order, sandwiching a fly out to right between two strikeouts to set the final.
Tiracorda allowed just three hits and struck out nine batters in the game.
“We are 2-1 in pool play,” said Coach White. “I’m pretty sure that puts us in the number one seed for tomorrow.
“I felt like I screwed up yesterday. I was too worried about Tuesday, trying to keep guys available instead of just letting them throw.
“These guys have thrown full games all year, and then we say you are on a 45-pitch count or a 65-pitch count. That’s baseball. But today, the guys just went out and played and focused on this game.”
The Phils now play in the semifinals at 2 p.m. against the second seed from Pool A. The winner plays in the title game at 5 p.m.
Philipsburg—4
Kephart lf 4110, White ss 2001, N. Gustkey c 3111, Kitko 1b 4012, C. Hahn cf 3000, Tiracorda p 2010, Witherow 3b 4030, Coudriet 2b 4110, Prestash rf 2110. Totals: 28-4-9-1.
Bushy Run—1
Lichota lf-rf 3110, Sabol cf 2010, Good 1b-p 2000, Fontana 3b-1b 2000, Freas rf-3b 3011, Hoffman ss 3000, Monroe dh 2000, Septak dh 1000, Roher p 0000, Heilman p-lf 0000, Temple 2b 3000, Birosak c 2000. Totals: 23-1-3-1.
Score by Innings
Philipsburg 040 000 0—4 9 0
Bushy Run 000 001 0—1 3 0
LOB—Philipsburg 11, Bushy Run 4. DP—Philipsburg. 2B—Kitko. SF—White. HBP—Tiracorda (by Heilman). Good (by Tiracorda). PO—Tiracorda (by Heilman).
Pitching
Philipsburg: Tiracorda—7 IP, 3 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 3 BB, 9 SO.
Bushy Run: Roher—1 2/3 IP, 3 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 4 BB, 0 SO. Heilman—3 1/3 IP, 4 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 0 SO. Good—2 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 1 SO.
WP—Tiracorda. LP—Roher.