WILLIAMSPORT — Glendale’s Madison Peterson simply wasn’t going to be denied.
After fouling off pitch-after-pitch and working the count full against Old Forge’s Karen Sickle in the bottom of the seventh inning, the freshman phenom laced a bases-loaded double to left field, scoring Ariann Richards and Riley Best to send the Glendale softball team to a walkoff 5-4 victory over Old Forge Thursday in the PIAA Class A Quarterfinals.
Peterson, who also had a key 2-run triple in the fifth at Elm Park, stayed alive in the game-winning plate appearance long enough to finally win the battle on the 10th pitch of the at bat.
“I kept getting strikes. I just had to stay up and I knew the next one was going to be there,” Peterson said. “It was nervewracking.”
The Lady Vikings came into the inning trailing 4-3 and got a little help to start the inning when Caitlyn Rydbom reached on an infield error — the only error by either team in the contest.
Best, who was 4-for-4 in the game, followed with a double that advanced Rydbom’s courtesy runner Richards to third.
Old Forge decided to intentionally walk Kaprice Cavalet to load the bases to set up an out at any base. But Peterson ended it with the clutch double.
“I had a lot of confidence and I think the rest of the team did too,” Best said when asked about the game coming down to their last at bat. “I totally believe that if Madi is at the plate (in that situation), she’s getting a hit every time.”
While Glendale came through down the stretch, it had a tough start to the game, falling behind 4-0 after two innings, while struggling to get the bat on the ball against Sickle.
Old Forge had six hits off Peterson in the first two innings, including three straight by Lauren Olivieri, Eliza DiStasi and Grace Barbuti to open the second.
Rachel Murray, who had an RBI single in the first, got Old Forge’s seventh hit of the game when she led off the third with a double.
Murray’s double was the last hit Peterson surrendered in the game.
Peterson retired 15 of the final 17 Blue Devils she faced, only issuing a fourth-inning walk to Sickle and a fifth-inning base on balls to Mazzie Musgrove.
“I just tried to throw my best because I knew if they would have gotten any more runs, we would need to work harder to get more,” Peterson said.
“She’s been doing that all year,” Glendale head coach Bruce Vereshack said. “She had a couple rough innings and we got a little bit behind, but she settled in and did what she does. She doesn’t let you string hits together. That’s been her MO all year. You can hit her some, but you can’t string them together.”
With Peterson shutting down the Blue Devil offense from the third inning on, she gave her offense time to figure out Sickle, who started the game with four shutout innings, allowing just three hits, while striking out nine Lady Vikings during that stretch.
Best, who led off the first with a double and added a one-out single in third, said Sickle had Glendale uncomfortable in the box for a while, but the Lady Vikings were able to fight through.
“We were just not used to seeing this kind of pitching,” Best said. “She threw really well honestly. I think the team was kind of in their own heads, but as soon as they caught on and Kaprice had that hit in the (fifth) inning, that set us off. So did Caitlyn. I think that got everybody hyped up and everyone was ready to start hitting the ball.”
Rydbom tripled with two out in the fifth to jumpstart the Glendale offense, which finally got to Sickle with a 3-run outburst.
Best knocked in Rydbom with a base hit and was followed by a Cavalet single before Peterson tripled down the left field line to plate two more.
“We’ve done that a lot this year,” Vereshack said. “Sometimes we start slow, but I always tell them, ‘the dam is going to break,’ and it usually does. It just takes one girl to spark them.
“But I think Riley got them together there and when she does that, it turns things around. She’s turned into a vocal leader, and we needed that.”
What did she tell her teammates?
“I always have confidence in our team,” Best said. “I came in and talked to them and said, ‘guys, we have this game. We cant’ give up. We can’t let down,’ and we overcame.”
Peterson set the Blue Devils down 1-2-3 in both the sixth and seventh innings, setting Glendale up for its walkoff heroics.
“I knew if we got Riley up in the last inning we were going to win,” Vereshack said.
“We are really good at pulling though,” Best said. “We come down to the end a lot like this and I’m really proud of us because we have overcame in a lot of games this season.”
With the win, Glendale improved to 18-2.
The Lady Vikings are back in action Monday at a site and time to be determined. They’ll face Montgomery, which handed Faith Christian Academy a 13-1, 6-inning loss in its quarterfinal.
This is the farthest Glendale has advanced in the PIAA playoffs in program history.
“It’s incredible,” Vereshack said. “I’m so happy for these girls. These girls are never out. They’re never out of it.”
Old Forge—4
Piragus c 4121, Musgrove 1b 2000, Liskosky cf 3000, Murray ss 3021, Marianelli 3b 3000, Olivieri lf 3110, DiStasi dp 3110, Barbuti rf 3111, Sickle p 1000, Pritchyuk cr 0000, Granko ph 1000, Aversa (flex) 2b 0000. Totals: 26-4-7-3.
Glendale—5
Best ss 4241, Ka. Cavalet 2b 3110, Peterson p 4024, Buterbaugh 3b 3000, Taylor rf 3000, Kasaback cf 3000, Williams 1b 3010, McNitt pr 0000, Ko. Cavalet dp 3000, Rydbom c 3120, A. Richards cr 0100, C. Richards (flex) lf 0000. Totals: 29-5-10-5.
Score by Innings
Old Forge 130 000 0—4 7 1
Glendale 000 030 2—5 10 0
Errors—Aversa. LOB—Old Forge 4, Glendale 7. 2B—DiStasi, Murray; Best 2, Rydbom, Peterson. 3B—Rydbom, Peterson. SAC—Musgrove. IBB—Ka. Cavalet (by Sickle). SB—Olivieri, Barbuti, Musgrove. PB—Rydbom 2.
Pitching
Old Forge: Sickle—6+ IP, 10 H, 5 R, 4 ER, 1 BB, 10 SO.
Glendale: Peterson—7 IP, 7 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 2 BB, 5 SO.
WP—Peterson (10-1). LP—Sickle.
Time—1:49.