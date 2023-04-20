FLINTON — Glendale’s Madison Peterson fired a Mercy rule-shortened no-hitter and the Lady Viking offense rapped 18 hits in a 15-0 victory in five innings Thursday over visiting Williamsburg.
Peterson was nearly perfect through four innings, walking one batter. She also struck out six.
Riley Best was 4-for-4 with a double, three runs scored and three RBIs.
Alyson Buterbaugh added three hits, including a double, and four RBIs, while Jillian Taylor was 3-for-3 with three runs scored and two RBIs.
Alyssa Sinclair had two hits, including a triple, and scored three runs, and Kaprice Cavalet also recorded a pair of hits to go with two runs scored and two RBIs.
Glendale improved to 10-2 overall and remained unbeaten in the Inter County Conference at 7-0.
The Lady Vikings and Lady Pirates play again Monday at Williamsburg.
Williamsburg—0
Calderwood ss 2000, Lansberry p 2000, Norris 3b 2000, Prough 2b 1000, Harnish 1000, Brubaker lf 1000, Tomasiello rf 1000, Bowmaster cf 1000, Barroner 1b 1000. Totals: 12-0-0-0.
Glendale—15
Best cf 4343, Peterson p 3111, Ka. Cavalet 4222, Buterbaugh 3b 4034, Ko. Cavalet 3b 0000, Weld rf 3110, Kasaback lf 3110, Taylor ss 3332, Rydbom c 3011, Sinclair 1b 2321. Totals: 29-15-18-14.
Score by Innings
Williamsburg 000 0— 0 0 1
Glendale 242 7—15 18 0
Error—Prough. 2B—Buterbaugh, Best. 3B—Sinclair. SB—Taylor, Weld, Best, Kasaback, Peterson, Ka. Cavalet.
Pitching
Williamsburg: Lansberry—3 2/3 IP, 18 H, 15 R, 15 ER, 2 BB, 1 SO.
Glendale: Peterson—4 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 6 SO.
WP—Peterson (8-1). LP—Calderwood.