For many goalies, there's a message in the mask. Penguins 2020 second-round pick Joel Blomqvist is no exception.
On the back plate of his headgear, an artist painted the Finnish phrase, "Jobba, Jobba."
Translation: "Work, work."
"It's something my youth goalie coach came up with," Blomqvist said last week during the Penguins' prospect development camp. "It's stuck around."
The two-word phrase evolved into something of a mantra as the 20-year-old goalie continues to climb the ranks with his eyes on the NHL.
For any NHL hopeful, the path is long and requires many sacrifices. That's especially true for goaltenders, who typically take longer to realize their potential. But in a shallow Penguins prospect pool, Blomqvist is among the highest-touted players. At some point, he also might be the future in net.
"I think he's a special kid," Penguins director of player development Tom Kostopoulos said. "You guys should get used to talking to him."
Blomqvist's hockey journey began back in his hometown of Uusikaarlepyy, Finland. The small, idyllic town was once ranked as the "happiest city in Finland" by the leading newspaper in the country.
While neither of his parents played sports, Blomqivst and his older brother, Emil, both gravitated toward the ice. Emil, who is three years older, played out as a winger and now skates on a team in Finland's third league. Meanwhile, Blomqvist felt a calling in the crease.
"It was the equipment," he said. "I thought it was so cool. The first time I got to try being a goalie, I just fell in love."
Having an older brother who was a skater, Blomqvist always had someone to fire pucks on net for him to practice. In his small town, the outdoor rinks were also always open. And they always needed a goalie.
"I think that is also something that has helped me, just getting a lot of ice time," he said.
Soon, Blomqvist emerged as one of the best players not only in his small town, but in his entire country. On multiple occasions, beginning when he was 16, he represented Finland on the world stage. Along the way, he established himself as a legitimate professional prospect.
In 2020, the Penguins significantly addressed their goaltending position when they selected Blomqvist and Calle Clang in back-to-back rounds. Now, after dealing Clang as a part of the Rickard Rakell trade, Blomqvist is clearly the top goalie prospect in the organization.
The others in that conversation include Filip Lindberg, a 23-year-old who also hails from Finland. He led UMass to a national title before signing with the Penguins ahead of last season. However, it was largely a lost year, as he slogged through a nagging ankle injury.
The Penguins also added young depth to the pipeline by selecting 18-year-old Russian Sergei Murashov in the fourth round of this year's draft. But given his age and his draft status, he's likely many years from reaching the pros.
Of the three, Blomqvist has the best pedigree and the highest long-term ceiling.
"His skill set as a goalie and his movement is, I think, elite," goaltending development coach Kain Tisi said of the 6-foot-2, 183-pound netminder during camp. "We value that very much. He's got a calm demeanor. Nothing really rattles him. He's just got a phenomenal skill set and talent, and we're extremely excited for him."
Last season with Karpat of Finland's top professional league, Blomqvist put up stellar numbers. He posted a .940 save percentage, five shutouts and a 1.32 goals-against average in 20 games. He added a .950 save percentage and 1.10 goals-against average in seven playoff games.
He plans to return to Finland to play at least one more season before considering a jump to North America.
"It would be interesting to come over here and play for sure," Blomqvist said. "That's my goal."
But to reach it, Blomqvist knows there's plenty of work ahead.