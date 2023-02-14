Pennsylvania’s push to recognize girls wrestling as a sport hit a significant milestone on Tuesday with the 100th school to approve girls wrestling as a sport. Pennridge was school No. 100 and was joined earlier in the day by Perkiomen Valley.
The Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic Association requires 100 schools to approve a sport before it can consider sanctioning a state championship. Girls wrestling has been trending this direction and picking up steam, led by an effort from SanctionPA, a nonprofit organization helping to educate and promote the sport and giving districts tools they need to approve teams.
The PIAA has worked closely with SanctionPA to help the organization reach its goals and move along through the sanctioning process. That includes earning emerging sport status last February, which served as formal recognition that girls wrestling has a sound development plan in place and viability in its bid to secure a state championship event.
That bid became even more viable Tuesday.
“Meeting the 100-school threshold further cements SanctionPA’s viewpoint that if you create equitable opportunities for girls athletics, growth will follow,” Sanction PA president Brooke Zumas said. “When we launched this initiative in March 2020, girls wrestling as a whole was treated as a novelty and not as legitimate sport on its own validation. But with the collaborative work of people across Pennsylvania it is clear that girls wrestling is a robust and needed sport that fulfills what was a void in the wrestling community and our state.
“In a few weeks athletes will compete in what we hope to be the last non-PIAA sanctioned Pennsylvania girls wrestling state tournament. We congratulate each and every school and athlete, past and present, who helped pave the pathway for the great sport of girls wrestling in Pennsylvania.”
The PIAA also recognized the efforts made by SanctionPA to bring awareness to girls wrestling and help fuel an exponential rise in participation in the state. J.P. McCaskey was the first school to approve a girls wrestling team in March 2020, and many others followed suit, including 10 schools since the start of the 2023 calendar year.
The road from here will likely mean continuing to build infrastructure, ramping up regular-season events and continuing to expand the postseason, which saw over twice as many wrestlers participating last season as the year before. Those are just a few of the boxes that girls wrestling must check in order to pave the way for a PIAA-sanctioned girls wrestling season in 2023-’24.
“PIAA would like to congratulate those member schools that are sponsoring girls’ wrestling and supporting their growth,” PIAA executive director Robert A. Lombardi said. We are looking forward to developing a first class program to highlight these athletes and wish to thank all those involved with Sanction PA for their commitment to this growing sport.”