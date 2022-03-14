The man in the red sweater tried to blend in, but everybody at Sunday’s Pennsylvania girls state wrestling championships knew he was there. PIAA executive director Bob Lombardi made an appearance as a fan and casual observer, which was timed perfectly for an event that ballooned from about 130 wrestlers last season to 115 SCHOOLS and 288 competitors for Sunday’s event at Central Dauphin High School.
What Lombardi saw was a bigger tournament with deeper brackets and higher-level wrestling than ever before. The event capped a season that rode a much bigger wave of energy with 35 schools now having approved girls teams, huge girls tournaments across the state and a rise in girls-only dual meets. The sport jumped a level or two and showed Lombardi and the PIAA the growth they’ve wanted to see.
Lombardi gave credit to the team at Sanction PA, which has been pushing for two-plus years to educate schools and give them the required tools to start girls wrestling programs.
“I think it verifies the way that they have tried to do this in a systematic process so it doesn’t fall under its own weight,” Lombardi said. “I think they’ve done a great job. We wanted to have some representation from the organization. I think what they’re doing is terrific and I think it’s important.”
The push to sanction, while is always a top priority, took a backseat to the wrestling itself on Sunday. This tournament was the fruit of countless hours of labor, from organizers who are pushing to grow the sport a broader level, to competitors who have dedicated themselves to honing their craft. Sunday’s brackets grew more challenging by numbers alone, but the rise in wrestling skill was also apparent.
Not only that, but regional tournaments were held for the first time to establish seeding, which made this event look and feel just like any top-level boys event. The 13 champions who emerged were deserving of their spots at the top of the podium after running a gauntlet at each weight.
The 13 champions:
100 pounds: Natatlie Handy, Southwestern
106 pounds: Aubre Krazer, Easton
112 pounds: Sierra Chiesa, Northwestern
118 pounds: Savannah Witt, Palisades
124 pounds: Haylie Jaffe, Kennett
130 pounds: Jordyn Fouse, Northern Bedford
136 pounds: Marissa Rumsey, Williamsport
142 pounds: Grace Stem, Bald Eagle Area
148 pounds: Patron Plummer, Chestnut Ridge
155 pounds: Avry Ryhal, Mercer
170 pounds: Jael Miller, Punxsutawney Area
190 pounds: Trinity Monaghan, Souderton
235 pounds: Xiyah Robinson, Pottstown
Ranked No. 3 in the country at her weight, Stem was her usual dominant self, but she had to work harder to get her second one than she did her first. She won by fall in the second period over Northwestern Lehigh’s Katie Brensinger in the championship finals, making her 4-for-4 pinning opponents at the final state tournament of her career.
Stem is committed to continue wrestling at Lock Haven University next season.
“I just think it’s so amazing to be able to see how big Pennsylvania wrestling is getting and how fast it’s growing, especially in the past year,” Stem said. “It’s just awesome.”
Governor Mifflin’s Jayleah Pletz was a two-time state champion going into this weekend and she moved up a weight class to 106 pounds, but felt the deeper competition as she finished as a runner-up to Easton’s Aubre Krazer. Pletz lost the championship final by a 4-3 decision and had to fight off a game effort from Fort LeBoeuf’s Andrea Przybycien in a 4-2 win in the semis.
Ranked No. 25 in the country, Pletz certainly came out of the weekend with a new sense of purpose in her training, but she was also able to see the big picture when it comes to where the sport is going and how wrestling can have the same effect on others as it did on her.
“It brought a lot for me. so to see it bring so much joy and let them get their energy out and focus on something in a positive way, it makes me happy,” Pletz said. “It does the same for me and I don’t know where I’d be without it.”
Just because girls wrestling has grown doesn’t mean the collective sense of teamwork has changed. On the contrary, the closer the sport gets to the PIAA’s requirement of 100 participating schools, the more intense that shared mission gets.
Sunday was perhaps just a small sample of the success so far and a benchmark that all involved hope is dwarfed by the size and scope of next season’s event.
As for where that joint mission stands, more progress is expected, especially with a boost of energy from Sunday’s massive championship event. The push to sanction girls wrestling also has more clarity in the fact that the PIAA granted it “emerging sport” status, which ensures a continued cooperative effort between the PIAA and Sanction PA.
The PIAA has expressed that sustainable growth is key, which is why the organization hasn’t been willing to back away from the bylaw that mandates 100 participating schools before a championship can be sanctioned. Lombardi said the organization pushed a sport too quickly in the past only to see its growth unravel. He said said he was at Central Dauphin to voice the PIAA’s support for the successes so far and Sanction PA’s broader efforts, not to critique or judge.
And what he saw was the biggest, best girls wrestling event yet.
“We’re supportive of them and their efforts,” Lombardi said. “We’re supportive of their mission. This isn’t a report card. This is, ‘Hey, let’s see how we can work together and make this go.’”