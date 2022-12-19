Police departments and district attorneys across Pennsylvania are getting $170 million for community safety and nontraditional police costs.
Announced last week by Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf, Democrats and Republicans praised the funds to address crime problems in big cities and small towns alike.
“These grant programs are one more tool in our toolbox to create safer communities across Pennsylvania,” Wolf said in a release. “With adequate resources, our local law enforcement and investigative offices can better protect and serve.”
The money will flow to more than 220 police departments and county district attorneys through the Local Law Enforcement Support program and Gun Violence Investigation & Prosecution program, overseen by the Pennsylvania Commission on Crime and Delinquency.
In the law enforcement support program, $120 million will go to 197 applications. The program will cover costs related to information technology upgrades, equipment purchases, retention and recruitment, training, and “nontraditional law enforcement personnel costs.” Areas that have low clearance rates or high rates of violence will get priority consideration.
In the investigations and prosecutions program, $50 million will answer 29 applications. Funds can cover gun violence task forces, personnel costs, tech and software, firearm tracing programs, “and any other efforts that aid in the investigation, arrest and prosecution of a crime involving firearms.” At least 10% of the funding is reserved for rural agencies.
Republicans praised the grants as crucial.
“We know law enforcement agencies have faced a unique set of challenges since 2020,” Sen. Doug Mastriano, R-Chambersburg and the GOP candidate for governor, said in a release. “Rising crime, influx of deadly drugs like fentanyl, staff shortages, and dwindling resources have only exacerbated these problems. This investment signifies commitment to helping officers protect and serve their communities, ultimately saving lives.”
“Across our state we have seen a spike in crime that is greatly concerning and that must be addressed,” Sen. Joe Pittman, R-Indiana, said in a release. “Public safety is a core responsibility of government, and these grants will play a substantial role in helping to further protect our communities. It is crucial that we continue to work with local law enforcement to provide them with the tools and resources that they need, to ensure that Pennsylvanians feel safe in the towns, cities and communities they call home.”
Police departments in 47 counties will get funds through the law enforcement support program. The largest received at least $2.2 million:
- $25 million to Philadelphia.
- $17 million to Pittsburgh.
- $5 million to Allentown.
- $4.3 million to Blair County.
- $4 million to Lancaster.
- $2.98 million to State College.
- $2.6 million to Beaver County.
- $2.8 million to Chester.
- $2.2 million to Harrisburg.
- $2.2 million to Upper Darby Township.
More information on all grants can be found from the Pennsylvania Commission on Crime and Delinquency.