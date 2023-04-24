PHILIPSBURG — The Penns Valley softball team exploded for 10 runs in the top of the sixth inning Monday at Curtis Park to turn a close game into a 14-0 mercy rule win.
The Lady Rams rapped 13 hits, while Penns Valley pitcher Taylor Bumgardner limited host Philispburg-Osceola to just three.
Mykenna Bryan had two of the Lady Mounties’ hits.
P-O dipped to 6-5 overall and 3-4 in the Mountain League.
The Lady Mounties visit Bald Eagle Area on Thursday.
Penns Valley—14
S. Dinges cf 4221, Webb 1b 5322, Bumgardner p 5222, A. Dinges ss 5222, Stover 3b 4110, Coursen c 2100, E. Dinges 2b 3132, Bowen dp 2100, Brooks rf 4111. Totals: 34-14-13-10.
Philipsburg-Osceola—0
Gustkey 2b 2000, Hampton ss 3000, Bryan 3b 3020, Williams c 2000, Vaux p-1b 3000, Barnett 1b-rf 3010, Havens lf 1000, Jarrett rf 2000, Wayland p 1000, Herr cf 2000. Totals: 22-0-3-0.
Score by Innings
Penns Valley 012 01(10)—14 13 1
P-O 000 000— 0 3 4
Errors—E. Dinges; Hampton, Havens 2, Bryan. LOB—Penns Valley 9, Philipsburg-Osceola 8. 2B—A. Dinges. HBP—Bowen (by Wayland). SB—S. Dinges 2, A. Dinges, Stover, E. Dinges, Brooks. WP—Bumgardner.
Pitching
Penns Valley: Bumgardner—6 IP, 3 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 5 BB, 10 SO.
Philipsburg-Osceola: Vaux—5 2/3 IP, 9 H, 9 R, 3 ER, 5 BB, 2 SO; Wayland—1/3 IP, 4 H, 5 R, 5 ER, 1 BB, 0 SO.
WP—Bumgardner. LP—Vaux (1-2).