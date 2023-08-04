The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation Clearfield County Maintenance announces the following work schedule for the week of Aug. 7 through Aug. 11, 2023, with weather permitting.
Motorists should travel with extra caution in these and all work areas. Motorists should be aware that due to the nature of highway maintenance and emergency work, crews could be working on any highway at any time of the day or night.
Below is a list of the road maintenance within the county:
Box culvert:
- State Route: 3014, Black Elk Road
Brushing:
- SR 255, DuBois to Penfield
- SR 2007, Morgan Run Road
Crack seal:
- SR 53, Drifting
- SR 2035, Lanse to Hawk Run
- SR 2039, Grassflat and Drain Lick Road
Ditching:
- SR 255, Penfield
Drainage improvements:
- SR 453, Curwensville and Olanta
Maintaining guiderail:
- SR879, Shawville and Karthaus
- SR 970, Woodland and Shawville
Mowing:
- County-wide
Patching:
- SR153, Penfield
- U.S. Route 219, DuBois and Penfield
- SR255, DuBois and Penfield
Seal Coat:
- SR 897, Grampian Curwensville Highway
- SR 1002, Carr’s Hill Road
- SR 2040, Village Road
- SR 2041, Bailey Settlement
- SR 3013, Ridge Avenue
- SR 3015, Naulton Road
- SR 3022, Ansonville Road
Sign repairs and upgrades:
- County-wide
