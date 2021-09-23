BELLEFONTE — The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation alerted motorists that portions of the following state highways in Centre County are closed due to flooding.
- Route 45 between Route 445 (North Street) near Madisonburg and Route 235 near Hartleton in Union County. Drivers will follow a detour using Interstate 80 and Route 15. PennDOT expects this closure to be in effect for at least 24 hours.
- Route 192 between Route 880 and Route 445.
- Route 445 between Route 45 and Route 192.
- Route 445 between Route 192 and Route 64.
- Route 2011 (Penn Street) between Milheim and Coburn.