UNIVERSITY PARK — If there’s anything certain about Penn State’s special teams units, it’s this: Nobody will be asked to fill the void left by Jordan Stout.
The Nittany Lions’ do-it-all punter and kicker the last three seasons was selected by the Baltimore Ravens in the fourth round of the 2022 NFL draft, and for good reason. A first-team All-Big Ten selection by both coaches and the media in 2021, Stout averaged over 46 yards per punt last season, which was good for 19th in the country.
While Stout served as the team’s kicker and produced so-so results —16 of 23 on field-goal attempts — perhaps most impressive about his resume was he delivered touchbacks on 59 of 65 kickoffs last fall. For first year special teams coordinator Stacy Collins, it’s clear finding another player like Stout is much easier said than done.
“Jordan Stout’s an unbelievable talent,” Collins said at Penn State’s media day Aug. 6. “You don’t just replace Jordan Stout.”
However, Collins will have to do his best to find a group of specialists that can replicate Stout’s contributions as best as they can. Thankfully for Collins, kicker could potentially be an upgrade for the Nittany Lions in 2022.
The first-year special teams coordinator has two options to work with: one is righty Jake Pinegar, who was Penn State’s primary kicker his freshman and sophomore campaigns and has made 36 of 49 field goals as a Nittany Lion. The other is lefty Sander Sahaydak, who was rated a five-star recruit by Kohl’s Professional Camps, an organization known for rating top aspiring college kickers.
Through the early stages of camp, it seems Pinegar and Sahaydak are very much in play for the starting nod.
“They’ve both struck the ball extremely well,” Collins said. “That competition’s been a tight one.”
The knock on Pinegar throughout his Penn State tenure has been that he can’t kick long-range field goals. Pinegar is 9 of 18 on kicks over 40 yards during his collegiate career.
Similar to Stout, Sahaydak seems to have plenty of leg, as evidenced by his multiple 50-plus-yard field goals in high school.
Collins provided no timeline for when he will name a starting kicker but pointed out he’s not ruling out using both Pinegar and Sahaydak in some capacity.
“If we need to have a line of demarcation where we do break up between long and shorter field goals, I’ve certainly done that,” Collins said. “[Penn State’s] certainly done that.”
Such was the Nittany Lions’ strategy in 2020, as both Stout and Pinegar took kicks based on the distance of the attempt. At punter, however, the picture is a bit less clear.
Speaking at Penn State’s media day, coach James Franklin called punting the biggest question mark for his special teams units. Barney Amor, who previously punted for Colgate and averaged 42.1 yards per boot back in 2019, is “leading the pack,” Franklin said.
But Amor hasn’t punted competitively at the collegiate level since 2019. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, his 2020 campaign at Colgate was wiped out and he redshirted for the 2021 season.
Even so, Amor has impressed Collins since the coach joined the program on Jan. 4.
“Barney’s done a great job, did a great job in the spring and has continued that trend into the summer,” Collins said. “He’s put together multiple nice days.”
For Amor to win the job, however, he’ll have to fend off the likes of freshman Alex Bacchetta, whom Kohl’s Kicking rated the No. 1 punter in the country and “continues to develop and grow,” per Collins.
As for who will handle kickoffs, that competition is as wide open as any on Penn State’s roster. In addition to Sahaydak, Pinegar and Bacchetta is Gabriel Nwosu, another five-star talent, according to Kohl’s Kicking.
With a 6-foot-6, 276-pound frame, Nwosu is an intriguing prospect whom Collins says has “really transformed” over the offseason.
“He’s a big body, and with that brings a ton of power, both from a punt and kickoff standpoint,” Collins said.
It’s possible all three battles for starting kicker, punter and kickoff man could extend up to the season opener at Purdue on Sept. 1.
Of course, this shouldn’t come as much of a surprise after the Nittany Lions lost a program stalwart in Stout and brought on a new coach to replace Joe Lorig, who departed from the program to take the same job at Oregon.
In the meantime, Penn State’s cluster of specialists will continue to duke it out in the countdown to the start of the Nittany Lions’ season.