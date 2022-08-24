UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. — If Penn State wants to get back on track with its rushing attack, it’ll have a number of options to choose from.
For a team that hasn’t produced a 100-yard rusher in a game since the Nittany Lions’ 2020 win against Michigan, there’s a surprising amount of optimism toward the program’s running backs. The root of that excitement? Penn State welcomes two heralded runners into the program in freshmen Nicholas Singleton and Kaytron Allen, five and four-star recruits, respectively.
Combining their arrivals with the return of Keyvone Lee, the team’s leading rusher the last two years, it’s no wonder running backs coach Ja’Juan Seider is experiencing some déjà vu.
“I’m really excited about this group,” Seider said after Tuesday’s practice. “It kind of reminds me of 2019, when we had four really good guys that could play.”
The 2019 team Seider is referencing is the last one Penn State had that finished the year with double-digit wins, going 11-2 with a Cotton Bowl win over Memphis. The Nittany Lions had current fourth-year running back Devyn Ford, who has mostly been used in a reserve role, as well as current LSU running back Noah Cain, Journey Brown and former five-star recruit Ricky Slade.
Brown ultimately retired from football prior to the 2020 season due to medical reasons and Slade transferred out of the program before calling it quits on his collegiate career. Still, given the depth and success of 2019’s group, which ran for nearly 2,500 yards and over 30 touchdowns collectively, it’s a bold take from Seider regarding this year’s squad.
And as was the case with 2019’s team, which didn’t have a true feature back until the tail end of the season when Brown rattled off four games with at least 100 rushing yards in the final five contests, Penn State may entertain a by-committee approach to at least start the year.
“It’s going to be who can carry the load this year,” Seider said. “At some point, we’ve got to find who’s going to be the feature back. I know that’s the million-dollar question, but this may be a season where we got a bunch of guys that can be the feature back.”
Throughout the summer, the player who has been the talk of the group has been Singleton, who was Gatorade’s 2021 National Player of the Year. At Penn State’s media day on Aug. 6, offensive coordinator Mike Yurcich said the freshman still needed to progress with his pass protections and securing the football, which is often the case with many young players.
Even so, the impression Singleton has left on coaches like Yurcich is undeniable.
“Nick’s done a great job. He’s a very gifted runner,” Yurcich said. “We’re sharing a lot of reps right now, so it’s been a lot of fun to watch all the backs. I think we have a really good backfield, and Nick is a special talent.”
For Seider, it’ll be a fluid situation in terms of spreading the carries and touches among the running backs. Singleton may have drawn much of the attention, but Seider said Allen also deserves to and will play at some point in Sept. 1’s season opener against Purdue.
But just as Franklin was quick to point out in last week’s press conference that Lee doesn’t get enough credit, Seider held a similar point of view Tuesday night. Seider said he challenged Lee to get faster and leaner this offseason, which has in turn laid the foundation for the Nittany Lions’ lead back the last two seasons to have a strong camp in the running backs coach’s eyes.
“He doesn’t get enough credit for how fast he is,” Seider said of Lee. “I know last year, a couple of times he broke out that he felt like he probably got caught. I think this year should be a different story for him.”
Caziah Holmes entered the transfer portal last week, meaning the remaining viable running back option on roster is Ford, who was used primarily on special teams as a kick returner last season. But Ford’s value will likely extend beyond yards and carries this fall, considering the relative youth of the positional group.
Yurcich expects Ford to be a leader and mentor for Penn State’s running backs, and Seider sees things in a similar vein.
“He’s one of the smartest running backs I’ve ever coached. He can run a meeting,” Seider said. “One day, if he ever decides to get into coaching and I’m a head coach, I will hire him.
“That’s how smart he is in the meeting room.”