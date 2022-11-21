PISCATAWAY, N.J. — In what’s becoming a weekly occurrence, Penn State’s freshmen running backs Kaytron Allen and Nicholas Singleton dominated once again on Saturday at Rutgers.
In a game in which the Nittany Lions needed to rely on their rushing attack since leading receiver Parker Washington did not travel with the team, Allen and Singleton were up to the task, combining for 179 yards on 20 carries in a 55-10 win by Penn State.
“We’ve got two running backs that are erasers for us,” James Franklin said of Allen and Singleton. “They make big plays.”
But Penn State needed to keep the Scarlet Knights’ defense honest through the air, even if Washington wasn’t going to be a contributor. Early on, it looked like Penn State’s offense might be in trouble; the Nittany Lions’ first four drives resulted in punts, with two of them coming after three-and-outs.
“We weren’t in rhythm the way I felt we needed to be. Parker, obviously, not having him for this game, that’s a big loss,” Franklin said. “A good percentage of our passing game has gone through him, not just this year, but last year, a year ago for us, as well.”
Without Washington, Mitchell Tinsley was called upon to become Penn State’s top receiver in the game. He did just that, ending Saturday’s contest as the Nittany Lions’ leading receiver with five catches for 63 yards, which tied for his second-most of the season in each statistical category.
“I think I played decently with a lot of different things I could have cleaned up,” Tinsley said. “Probably a contested catch or two I wish I could have had back.”
In addition to his receiving duties, Tinsley filled in for Washington as the return man on every Rutgers punt. Tinsley only returned one punt, which went for no gain, but he cleanly received every other one from Scarlet Knights punter Adam Korsak, who is among the best in college football and now holds the NCAA record for most punting yards in a career.
Tinsley said he learned early on in the week he was going to take Washington’s repetitions at punt return and that he was ready for the assignment.
“I did it there my first year at Western [Kentucky] and I did it my first two years at junior college,” Tinsley said of punt returns. “It was my first time doing it here, but you know, I felt pretty comfortable back there.”
Tinsley was hardly the only player to step up, though. Quarterback Sean Clifford went to one of his favorite targets in tight end Brenton Strange four times and redshirt freshman wide receiver Harrison Wallace III had the third-most receiving yards of any player in the game with 49.
Wallace’s latest performance now has the young talent trailing only Washington and Tinsley for the third-most receiving yards of any Penn State wideout this season.
The young receiver had been limited to a singular catch in each of the Nittany Lions’ last four games but bounced back in an impactful way on Saturday with three grabs.
“He’s a baller, super athletic, good speed, but I would definitely say what I’ve seen him progress in since the beginning of the season is just the maturity on and off the field,” Tinsley said of Wallace. “That’s probably the biggest thing.”
Wallace is just the latest example of a young Penn State skill position player rising to the occasion when a more veteran player has sat out. As Franklin has pointed to many times this season, last year’s Nittany Lion squad didn’t respond to injuries to star players all that well.
But in 2022, injuries haven’t hampered Penn State’s play on the field, as evidenced by the team’s third straight blowout win.
“We got some young, talented players that have been able to come in and step in and allow [injuries] to not be an issue for us, as well,” Franklin said.
The key to developing depth this season for the Nittany Lions has been welcoming contributions from younger players like Singleton, Allen, Wallace and countless others. In prior seasons, playing time restrictions for freshmen was a common practice, meaning that if they were needed later in the year, they might not be as prepared as required for Big Ten play.
According to Tinsley, those growing pains have already been worked out of the young players’ systems.
“As a freshman, you come in and you don’t really know what to expect,” Tinsley said. “But I think a lot of people have taken their bumps in the road pretty well and I feel like they’re coming along good this year.”
In the 2022 campaign, Franklin and his staff have had to turn to more and more players deep on their roster. Without their top wideout on Saturday, the Nittany Lions’ receiving corps was more than up to the challenge of compensating for his production and didn’t miss a beat in a winning effort.
“Parker is a great player, but at the end of the day, each man has to come in and step in and do their job,” Tinsley said.