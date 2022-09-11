UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. — Freshman running back Nicholas Singleton had the right side of the field all to himself.
Penn State (2-0) led Ohio (1-1) 7-0 in the first quarter at Beaver Stadium on Saturday afternoon and lined up in a three-receiver set, all of which were spread out to the left of the line of scrimmage. On a zone-read play, Singleton took a handoff from sixth-year quarterback Sean Clifford and bolted toward the far sideline.
Fourth-year right guard Sal Wormley pulled and laid a key block on the perimeter, while fourth-year tight end Brenton Strange held the right side of the line for just long enough. Singleton took it over from there, going 70 yards for his first collegiate touchdown and running the last 50 yards untouched to give the Nittany Lions a two-score lead en route to their 46-10 win.
“He’s explosive. He’s fast, sees it well. He just adds that dynamic of being able to get on the perimeter and finish plays in the end zone,” Clifford said. “I think that it was just a matter of time, and I think that he’s going to have a great career here and this is probably the beginning for him.”
Singleton, who was a five-star recruit coming out of the Reading, Pa., area, has 20 carries on the year, with 10 coming in both the Purdue win to open the season and against Ohio. But, unlike against the Boilermakers, when Singleton was held to 31 yards, he rushed for 179 yards and two scores in Saturday’s thumping of the Bobcats.
The 70-yard rush by Singleton was Penn State’s longest since 2019, when then-redshirt sophomore Journey Brown had an 85-yard run in a win against Pitt. James Franklin discussed the difference between what Singleton brings to the table relative to other Penn State running backs over the last few seasons.
“What happens with Nick is he’s got such good speed that, maybe in years past, when the read would be cloudy and you’d want to bounce it, we didn’t always have the speed to get to the edge like he does,” Franklin said. “He showed the ability to do that. A run that may typically be three or four yards has a chance to be 80 with him.”
The young running back’s second score of the game was also a long one, coming from 44 yards out. Penn State held a commanding 33-7 lead with just under five minutes to go in the third quarter.
The Nittany Lions lined up in a heavy singleback set, with nine blockers bunched up at the line of scrimmage. Singleton took a handoff from quarterback and fellow five-star freshman Drew Allar and was immediately faced with two Ohio defenders.
Drawing shades of current New York Giants and former Penn State running back Saquon Barkley, Singleton stiff-armed a would-be tackler and nearly went untouched again, only to be hit by a Bobcats defender as he crossed the goal line. Other running backs may have been stopped for a loss but not Singleton on that play.
“It’s amazing,” fifth-year offensive lineman Bryce Effner said of Singleton. “To see him run down the sideline and chase after him — and left and right — you got all your o-line buddies running with you. That’s a great feeling, one of the best you can have as an o-lineman.”
Before the season got underway, Franklin and running backs coach Ja’Juan Seider both said the Nittany Lions would employ a rotation in the backfield, barring any one player getting hot and taking the bulk of the repetitions. The carries were pretty evenly distributed against Purdue, but once Singleton got going, such was not the case against Ohio.
Following Saturday’s victory, Franklin did not rule out the idea of moving on from the team’s running-back-by-committee approach.
“Nick breaking off those big runs was needed; there’s no doubt about it,” Franklin said. “We’ll watch the film and see what makes sense for us moving forward.”
Penn State’s other running backs, like freshman Kaytron Allen and third-year Keyvone Lee, combined for seven carries in the Ohio contest, with Allen getting six and Lee just one. It remains unknown whether the Nittany Lions will divvy up opportunities in a similar fashion against Auburn this upcoming weekend.
Regardless of what Franklin and second-year offensive coordinator Mike Yurcich decide to do, this much is clear: Singleton is a special talent, and Saturday’s performance was a taste of what Penn State is capable of doing in the running game with him involved after two down seasons.
“I think it has an impact on defensive coordinators when they know, if they’re not in their gap or they make a mistake, there’s a back on the other side that can go 80 yards at any point,” Franklin said.
“There’s a lot of value in that, and I think it affects how people call a defense too.”