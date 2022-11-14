UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. — It might have been “just another game” for defensive end Demeioun “Chop” Robinson, but his teammates didn’t see it quite the same way.
“This whole week he’s been talking about how he wants to show out this week and put on for himself and the team,” fellow defensive end Adisa Isaac said of Robinson. “I feel like he did that.”
Robinson, of course, was preparing for his first game against Maryland after playing his freshman campaign for the Terrapins in 2021. Now a member of Penn State’s program, Robinson was solid through his first nine games with the Nittany Lions, racking up a pair of sacks in the process.
But Robinson saved his best for his former team in Penn State’s 30-0 win over Maryland on Saturday at Beaver Stadium, bringing down Terrapins quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa twice to make the heralded transfer the Nittany Lions’ sack leader on the season with four.
As a team, Penn State had five other sacks for a total of seven, which tied for the Nittany Lions’ season high. The constant pressure in Tagovailoa’s face hamstrung his ability to throw the ball downfield, completing only one pass of over 10 yards. According to Robinson, Maryland’s offense, which only had 134 total yards on the day, looked defeated much earlier than the game’s conclusion.
“Once you start doing that to an offense, you can see the guys turning against each other, pointing fingers, arguing with each other,” Robinson said. “Once the offense starts doing that, that’s when you get to control the game.”
Robinson admitted he was excited to play against his former teammates and that he also had some inherent advantages entering Saturday. The edge rusher said he knew Maryland’s cadence on offense, which seemed to allow him to get a quicker start than his teammates on each of his sacks.
But outside of Tagovailoa’s cadence, Robinson didn’t have too much to offer in terms of inside scouting on the Terrapins; in reality, Maryland’s offense wasn’t up to the task of keeping Penn State’s front seven in check.
“Last year, I was a freshman who didn’t really play a lot, so I wasn’t really watching film,” Robinson said. “Coming into this year, I knew I was going to be playing a lot, so I had to take everything to another level.”
What was more apparent about Robinson and his relationship with Maryland was that many of the bonds he formed on the Terrapins’ campus still appear to be intact. Following Saturday’s win, he posed for pictures with former teammates like defensive linemen Tommy Akingbesote and Anthony Booker Jr., among others.
“I had a conversation with a few guys, a few coaches, a few [graduate assistants] because they still showed love for me, they still supported me, wherever I went, even when I was in the [transfer] portal,” Robinson said. “I still have ties with everybody there.”
But in the postgame formalities, it was Robinson who had the upper hand over his former Terrapin teammates, both in terms of his personal performance and how the Nittany Lions fared as a team. In line with Penn State’s “1-0” mantra, Robinson sought to downplay the significance of Saturday’s game over others earlier and later on the Nittany Lions’ schedule.
For teammates like Isaac, though, it wasn’t hard to pick up on the positive energy that Robinson brought with him to the gridiron for the Maryland game.
“It was just great to see and it’s always great to get a win like this against your former team,” Isaac said. “I’m pretty sure he was very happy about this win and his performance, as well.”
Missing Maleek
As of Monday, offensive lineman Maleek McNeil is no longer listed on Penn State’s roster. The 6-foot-7, 336-pound freshman out of Walter Panas High School in Cortlandt Manor, N.Y., had yet to play this season.
On Thursday, offensive line coach Phil Trautwein talked about McNeil’s development in his first year with the program
“Maleek is working hard and we continue to develop him,” Trautwein.
McNeil was a three-star recruit in Penn State’s 2022 class and was the team’s heaviest player on roster, as well as tied for the tallest with fellow linemen Jimmy Christ and Jim Fitzgerald.